As a city grows, its emergency response network has to expand alongside it. The Bowling Green Fire Department will be covering a crucial part of the map with its newest station.
City, county and fire officials broke ground on station No. 8 on Monday, a 2-acre site in the Kentucky Transpark across from Bowling Green Metalforming on U.S. Route 68.
“To see the fire department continue to grow, that means Bowling Green is growing,” said Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott. “And Bowling Green is not just growing, it is on fire.”
The Transpark is hopping with activity, already providing over 3,500 jobs. Expansion is far from over for the industrial hub as it will eventually be home to the Bowling Green Veterans Center, an O-I Glass bottle manufacturing facility and Envision AESC’s lithium-ion battery plant.
With so much activity, it's no surprise the Transpark was in need of more fire coverage. BGFD chief Justin Brooks said it was former chief Jason Colson who first noticed the need for a new station.
“This station is a long time coming, big thanks to our previous fire chief Jason Colson, a visionary, who could see the need in this area,” Brooks said. “Not only with the current infrastructure but what could come, what is to come. His vision is now coming to fruition.”
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman said the location is a strategic one.
“You can imagine, if things happen that shouldn’t happen, we’ll sleep a lot better at night knowing that the Bowling Green Fire Department is right there to take care of it,” Gorman said.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said work on the station has been a four-to-five year process. The land was donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority and the city received a grant of $1 million to help with the $4.16 million price tag.
Sunbelt Construction Inc. was awarded the project back in March. The station is estimated to take a year to complete.
“It’ll be a really nice station and be convenient for servicing, we’ve had a lot of incidents up here,” Meisel said. “As the chief and others will tell you, we’ll hopefully really cut down on our response time to the Transpark and keep people safe, maybe even save some lives up in the Transpark.”
Brooks said station no. 8 will be crewed by three shifts of four for a total of 12 firefighters. He shared that this year’s recruiting cycle has been a successful one.
“We just graduated a class of 13, it was our largest recruit class in our history,” he said. “In this coming year, as we get ready to close out the application deadline on April 30, we’re prepared to potentially hire 16 which would be the new record.”
Station No. 8 isn’t the end of BGFD’s expansion. Alcott said the bidding process is underway for the construction of a police and fire training center on Porter Pike.
“The Porter Pike station is going to be razed and we’re going to build a brand-new station there pretty soon, those bids are coming in right now,” Alcott said. “And we’re going to build the new center where we can train our police and we can train our fire. That’s going to be an incredible day.”