A collision Tuesday involving a Munfordville Fire Department truck and a tractor-trailer injured two men and resulted in citations against another.
Charles Jones, 37, of Munfordville, was driving a 2008 Kenworth firetruck about 4:15 p.m. on southbound Interstate 65 in response to a non-injury collision with the truck's lights and sirens activated, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green. Near the 65-mile marker, the firetruck was struck on the rear passenger side by a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Hardeep S. Gill, 32, of Windsor, Ontario, who did not see the truck. The impact caused the firetruck to overturn.
Jones and a passenger, Jeremy Reynolds, 42, of Munfordville, were taken to The Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, where they were treated and released, according to KSP.
Gill was not injured and was cited for failure to give right of way to an emergency vehicle and failure to give right of way to an emergency stopped vehicle.
The investigation is led by Trooper Michael Murray, who was assisted at the scene by other KSP personnel; the Munfordville, Bonnieville and Horse Cave fire departments; and Hart County Emergency Management and EMS, according to KSP.
