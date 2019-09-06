The Bowling Green Firefighters Association is hosting its sixth annual Fireman's Ball fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at La Gala in downtown Bowling Green.
“It’s a great way to give back,” said Laura White, one of the event organizers.
Money raised will go toward “Shop with a Firefighter,” an event in which firefighters shop with local children in need, and also for Thanksgiving Day food baskets distributed in conjunction with the United Way of Southern Kentucky to area families in need.
The event will feature entertainment, complementary wine and beer, a featured bourbon tasting, a multiple-course meal and live and silent auctions, according to the Bowling Green Firefighters Association's Facebook page.
Bowling Green band Dizzorderly Conduct and bluegrass musician Willie Huston will perform at the event.
Auction items include a black diamond ring from Morris Jewelry, a golf cart, an African hunting trip and more items donated by community sponsors.
Last year, the event had around 280 attendants and organizer's are hoping to have 300 this year, White said.
Tickets are $60 and can be purchased on Eventbrite by searching “Fireman’s Ball" or through the Bowling Green Firefighters Association's Facebook page.
