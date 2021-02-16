GLASGOW – Firefighters remained at the scene of a massive fire Tuesday, working to put out the blaze that destroyed a business and caused temporary power outages and street closures.
The Glasgow Fire Department continued to battle the blaze at Hughes HVAC Supply on West Main Street, attempting to knock out hot spots at the site to prevent the fire from regaining strength.
“We still have a couple of units on scene hitting the hot spots,” Glasgow Fire Department Chief Dereck Rogers said shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. “The roof collapsed, but there are still a lot of hidden fires underneath the roof and we’re working on getting those put out.”
The GFD responded at 4:26 p.m. Monday to the scene at 826 W. Main St. after smoke was reported coming from the building.
Unable to enter the building, the GFD had to fight the fire from outside as intense flames and giant clouds of smoke made entry too dangerous.
A section of West Main Street was closed to traffic for several hours while the GFD and other agencies – including the Haywood and South Barren volunteer fire departments, Glasgow Police Department and Barren/Metcalfe EMS assisted at the scene.
Rogers said two GFD firefighters were treated at the scene for what he described as minor injuries.
“When the wall collapsed, one of the electric lines broke,” Rogers said. “When the pole snapped, with everybody seeking cover, a couple firefighters had minor injuries, one to his ribs and the other tweaked his back a little bit.”
Denver Shartzer, design operations manager for the Glasgow Electric Plant Board, said 53 customers lost power as a result of the fire.
Outages began to be reported at 5:17 p.m. Monday, and 38 customers had their power restored eight hours later.
EPB officials said they were unable for many hours to get close enough to the site of the fire to make repairs to bring the remaining customers online.
The EPB was authorized by the GFD about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday to start working on repairs to restore power to the remaining 15 customers, according to Shartzer.
Rogers said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the state fire marshal’s office has been contacted, but dangerous road conditions brought about by the recent winter storm will prevent investigators from the state from traveling to the site Tuesday.
Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong said he knows the people who operate the business but has not had an opportunity to get in touch with them since the fire started.
“I don’t know what their plans are, but I’ve got a possible secondary location if they want to do something differently and try to get back up and running,” Armstrong said.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.