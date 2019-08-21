Firestone Complete Auto Care has opened a second location in Bowling Green.
A grand opening for the 6,400-square-foot store that offers tires, auto repair and maintenance services was Aug. 16 at its location at 2373 Nashville Road.
The new store next door to a Walgreens drug store has a 3,536-square-foot service area and 12 service bays, according to a building permit filed with the city of Bowling Green.
Firestone also has an auto care store at 866 Broadway Ave. that has been open since the 1970s.
