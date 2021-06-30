Fireworks sales are revving up with the Fourth of July this weekend, but complaints concerning the popular holiday festivity are already rolling in, too.
Despite the county ordinance that permits fireworks only beginning June 27, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said there have been several instances of folks celebrating the holiday a bit early.
“It’s customary always at this time of year that people will start releasing fireworks earlier than this time,” he said. “We have been seeing some complaints already, and we just ask the public to be considerate of others and follow the ordinance set forth by the fiscal court.”
Warren County’s ordinance says fireworks can be shot starting June 27 through July 6. The hours for every day except July 4 are 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. That is extended to midnight on July 4.
The city of Bowling Green’s ordinance has slightly different hours.
Fireworks may only be used in the city between noon and 10 p.m. on June 27 through July 3 and on July 5. Hours are extended on July 4 to 11 p.m.
Bowling Green Police Department Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward said city police have received 73 fireworks complaints in June.
“We get those kinds of complaints all year, but this time of the year is a good measuring time for these types of calls,” Ward said. “I’d have to guess, but a lot of calls are probably in restricted areas where people are still firing them. That number is normal for this time of the year. I don’t see anything that’s way out of the number line.”
Both ordinances also say fireworks must be ignited at least 200 feet away from any structure, vehicle or other person.
More information about the fireworks hours and safety tips can be found at the city of Bowling Green’s bgky.org website.
Last year saw a spike in fireworks sales because of the COVID-forced absence of live shows, but this summer’s sales are increasing amid a nationwide shortage.
From gas to chicken wings, shortages in numerous areas of life have occurred as the nation climbs out of the pandemic, and now the supply of fireworks is also being impacted.
NBC News recently said the fireworks industry is preparing for supply to be down about 30% this year.
Local fireworks vendor Amy Burge said she is already feeling the shortage’s influence.
“There is definitely a firework shortage nationwide,” Burge said. “Shipping rates for everything have gone up. COVID-19 disrupted the entire supply chain and the manufacturing process. I’m personally not seeing a shortage yet, but our sales are already way ahead of schedule from last year.”
Burge oversees the operations of two fireworks tents in Bowling Green that help make up her business named SkyLite Fireworks at 340 Three Springs Road and 5250 Scottsville Road.
She said that in fear of high demand again this summer, she began stocking up immediately after the holiday ended last year.
Burge said while many tents may look well-stocked, the smaller national supply might cause many to close early.
She estimated there are currently about 15 total vendors in the city selling fireworks this week.
While most sales are usually conducted between July 1 and July 4, she has already seen a renewed passion behind the holiday this year.
“The earlier you shop – the better chance you will have at getting what you want,” Burge said. “People are celebrating a lot earlier this year. Whenever the Fourth falls over a weekend, sales are much higher. People are really celebrating their freedom after the pandemic. If our sales are any indication, it’s going to be another record year.”
