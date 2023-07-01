Bowling Green and Warren County’s fireworks ordinances went into effect on Tuesday, officially ringing in the Independence Day holiday season.
Local public safety officials are urging the usual precautions and asking residents to follow fireworks protocols ahead of the festivities. Fireworks and their regulation are among the most common sources of police complaints and debate among elected officials.
Ronnie Ward, public information officer for the Bowling Green Police Department, said that the department wants folks to “enjoy the freedoms of America” in a safe and responsible ways.
Ward said BGPD responded to 248 firework incidents from June 1 to July 31 in 2022 – “People calling, saying there’s fireworks in this area.”
That number was up from 212 in the same window in 2021.
In 2017, Bowling Green city commissioners debated a series of measures that would have severely restricted fireworks in the city.
As its stands, Bowling Green’s ordinance allows the use of fireworks from noon to 10 p.m. from June 27 to July 3 and July 5. On the Fourth of July, fireworks can be set off between noon and 11 p.m.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, fireworks can be enjoyed from June 27 to July 3 and July 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. On July 4, the window is extended from 10 a.m. to midnight.
The office wrote in a Facebook post that folks should be aware that hot, dry and windy weather can “very quickly to a disaster when paired with fireworks.”
In Butler County, Morgantown’s city ordinance allows firework use between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 3-4. Russellville allows the use of fireworks from July 1-5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Franklin’s ordinance runs from July 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with violations carrying $50 to $200 fines.
Scottsville and Glasgow’s ordinances are the same as Bowling Green’s, save for Glasgow’s fireworks window opening a little later on June 28.
Per Bowling Green’s ordinance, fireworks are only be used by persons at least 18 years of age and cannot be ignited within 200 feet of “any structure, vehicle or person.” They cannot be shot from a vehicle or discharged on property without owner or occupant consent.
“We want everyone to have a safe Fourth of July,” Ward said. “Enjoy your celebration, but do not drive under the influence.”
This week marked Brian Starkey’s first time manning his red-and-white striped MAD Fireworks tent. It was also his first trip to Bowling Green – the McMinnville, Tennessee, native said he came to town as a favor.
“To be honest with you I’m doing it just to help a friend out,” he said. “I know a lot about fireworks. I love fireworks.”
Starkey has been in business outside the Kroger on the U.S. 31-W Bypass since last Saturday.
He said he’s been staying overnight to prevent shoplifters, giving him a front row seat to Bowling Green’s wet and wild weather. Sunday night brought wind and torrential rain and Thursday carried more of the same.
“I was here during that last (storm) and it just about took the tent,” Starkey said.
Thursday’s downpour deterred customers from perusing his pyrotechnics, but Starkey said business has been going well.
“Today the rain stopped everybody from coming out, but yesterday was our best day so far,” he said. “We’re doing decent ... The closer we get to the Fourth, the better it’s going to get.”