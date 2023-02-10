Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder Monica Kelsey speaks at a press conference Friday about a healthy newborn baby safely surrendered for adoption to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Safe Haven Baby Box at the station on Lovers Lane earlier in the week.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder Monica Kelsey speaks at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, about a healthy newborn baby safely and legally surrendered for adoption to the Bowling Green Fire Department's Safe Haven Baby Box at the station on Lovers Lane earlier in the week. The placement of the baby in the climate-controlled box comes less than two months after its dedication at the BGFD location. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Visitors take a peek at the inside of the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box in December at the BGFD Fire Station 7 at 385 Lovers Lane, after a blessing with the BGFD, city officials and community members.
Less than two months after its dedication, the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Safe Haven Baby Box saw use, with a healthy newborn surrendered there for adoption.
The climate-controlled box was installed in December at BGFD’s Fire Station 7 on Lovers Lane as a site for a parent to safely and anonymously surrender an infant.
The placement of the baby at BGFD’s location was announced Thursday and occurred within the past week.
The project is the work of Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey.
“We do not know when an infant will need to be surrendered and when that mother in crisis may want to protect her identity,” Kelsey said in a statement. “However, we do know that being prepared is the safest option for this situation. The Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was there when needed and that is the key. We know that infant was loved by their birth mother and will be quickly adopted by a family who has been eagerly awaiting a baby.”
At a press conference Friday, Kelsey said the BGFD attended to the baby within two minutes of its placement in the box.
A firefighter and medic, Kelsey also advocates for ending infant abandonment and educating the public on safe haven laws.
That advocacy has taken the form of installing baby boxes at several locations.
At the time of the dedication ceremony for BGFD’s baby box in December, 132 boxes had been placed in the U.S., with 16 in Kentucky.
The box at BGFD’s Lovers Lane station is climate-controlled and equipped with a silent alarm system, allowing for the safe surrender of an infant and enabling firefighters to quickly respond to a baby’s placement in the box.
Instructions are printed in English and Spanish on the box, and the number for a crisis hotline is also posted at the site.
Under Kentucky safe haven laws, a parent can anonymously place a newborn baby at a staffed police station, fire station or hospital, a participating place of worship or an emergency medical services provider and shall not be considered to have abandoned or endangered the child.
A first responder accepting physical custody of the newborn must immediately arrange for the infant to be taken to the nearest hospital for any appropriate medical treatment.
