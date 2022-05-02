First Christian Church will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 16 at the church at 1106 State St.
Moderna and Pfizer shots for ages 5 and up will be available, courtesy of Sheldon’s Pharmacy. First and second doses and boosters will be given.
As of April 25, according to the COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services website, 65% of Kentucky’s total population has received at least one dose and 57% is fully vaccinated. The website said 25% of the population has received booster/additional doses.
Cathy Severns, who is a member of the church, said the church will receive a $15,000 grant from the Kentucky Association of Health Plans for its community grocery store if they give 101 shots.
“We have gone way past our budget for the store because of increased needs from tornado victims and immigrants,” she said. “This seemed like a great way to help our store. We are really hoping to get those 101 shots on that day.”
The grocery store serves about 100 families and close to 400 people each month.
The grant proposal was written by Johnalma Barnett, a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church who also attends First Christian Church. Severns is helping implement the grant.
Severns said they will schedule four appointments every 15 minutes, with lunch from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.
Those interested should text their name, phone number and preferred time to Severns at 337-802-1676 or Johnalma Barnett at 270-791-7548.