A long line extending around the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center awaited voters Tuesday morning at the start of the state’s first day of early in-person voting.
Despite the initial wait time, the line swiftly narrowed as more than 30 voting machines were available in SKyPAC’s lobby.
A steady stream of voters filtered in and out of the lobby throughout the day with no major problems.
Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said her goal for early in-person voting in the county is more than 20,000 people. Warren County has 86,766 registered voters, according to the State Board of Elections.
In Warren County, SKyPAC will be open for in-person voting each weekday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until noon on the three Saturdays leading up to the Nov. 3 Election Day.
Despite the number of open days available over the next three weeks, voter John Cady, 85, took advantage of his good health and the nice weather Tuesday to complete his 2020 ballot.
“I think it’s good we have this with our current health issues going on,” Cady said. I think it’s a good idea. It was fantastic. I was expecting a long line and to wait and wait. Everything is set up very good in there. I had a question, but they took care of me very quick. It’s much quicker than the voting I did last time.”
Cady also said he was comfortable voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Workers and voters at SKyPAC wore masks, and voting booths were socially distanced by at least 6 feet to ensure that large crowds of voters would not be crammed closely together.
For voter Tanya Feagins, taking the opportunity to vote early in-person was a way for her to avoid large crowds on Election Day.
“I didn’t want to be around a lot of people because I’m taking care of my mother, who is elderly,” Feagins said. “I wanted to make sure that I didn’t come into contact with anything that would affect her. She was able to vote by mailing her ballot in.”
Feagins said Tuesday’s process was “very easy, very swift and very effective.”
Jonathan Ashby, 42, decided to come vote after a friend told him the lines were small and moving quickly.
“I feel like the lines are going to get longer as time goes on,” Ashby said. “It was really simple. I felt like it was painless. I think everyone needs to vote. It’s very important to have your voice heard. A lot of people fought for this, and we have this ability in our country.”
Those wanting to cast their vote in-person on the traditional Election Day will have more choices Nov. 3 than they had in the June 23 primary, when Phil Moore Park was the only polling place in Warren County.
On Nov. 3, Warren County voters can go to one of six locations to cast their ballots: SKyPAC, Warren Central High School gymnasium, Living Hope Baptist Church gymnasium, Phil Moore Park, Ephram White Park and Buchanon Park. Those polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
