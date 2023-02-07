When Allie Costello began working with Heart of Scottsville at 15, boxes were still stacked to the ceiling. Her boss, executive director Hannah Allston Brooks, was so busy calling vendors for the inaugural First Friday season that she barely had time to talk.
But two years later, vendors called Brooks. First Fridays have attracted thousands of people, renewed a sense of collaboration and community, provided affordable exposure to local and regional businesses and increased investment in the downtown district.
And Costello has been joined by two other high school interns, fellow junior Keegan Stephens and senior Lizzi Dewitt, who are also critical to making First Fridays happen.
The monthly community events started with “$50 and a roll of the dice.” In two years, that’s turned into $50,000, thanks to a one-time grant from the Laura G. Turner Foundation for the 2023 season.
Costello has seen the growth firsthand.
“It’s gotten so big now, and it’s helped the community so much that I’m so glad to be a part of an organization that helps our small businesses in that way,” she said.
First Fridays were borne of nostalgia, Brooks said.
During COVID, people had begun to notice the community connection they’d lost over the years. She wanted to recreate the thriving commercial downtown district she remembered from her childhood, when the city center truly was the “heart” of Scottsville.
Brooks’ idea was to bring downtown businesses and guest vendors into the downtown square the first Friday of each month from April to October to “reintroduce” residents to downtown and to each other.
Before the inaugural First Friday in spring 2021, Brooks called hundreds of vendors and begged people to come. Now, vendors call her.
First Fridays have attracted thousands of people, renewed a sense of collaboration and community, provided affordable exposure to local and regional businesses and increased investment in the downtown district – all on a shoestring budget.
This year, Katherine Sikora, Laura G. Turner Foundation executive director, decided to award Heart of Scottsville $50,000 in seed money to continue the growth of First Fridays.
“Heart of Scottsville will be the heart that’s going to help pump blood into this community going forward,” Sikora said.
But Brooks can’t power Heart of Scottsville alone. She’s counting on Costello, Dewitt and Stephens to bring energy to the 2023 First Friday season.
“I’m discovering that each of them has their unique passion,” Brooks said. “As those bubble up, it’s been a lot of fun for them to be able to tackle projects that are unique to that.”
For Costello, that passion is providing affordable, nutritious food to locals. She was recently hired as the market manager for the 2023 Farmers Market season, and her goal is to get SNAP and EBT benefits up and running.
Stephens is researching the effects and benefits of various homeless programs, especially those that focus on mental health and addiction issues, as part of the Barren River Area Development District strategic plan. She will present her findings to Scottsville and Allen County leadership.
Dewitt is in charge of public relations strategies, social media and the music for First Fridays. She’s looking to partner with more artists this year, including the Bowling Green Rock Band Academy.
Costello, Dewitt and Stephens also helped Brooks come up with what to put in their grant application.
“We just sat down and we were like if we could do anything, what would we do? And so we covered this desk with Post-It notes,” Brooks said.
The grant includes $4,500 to address the most common complaint – that First Friday doesn’t have enough programming that encourages youth participation. This year, Heart of Scottsville will partner with Allen County Public Library and other nonprofit groups to add arts, education, leadership development and play activities.
A total of $35,000 will go toward compensating live entertainers, paying for two internships and supplementing Brooks’ salary so she’s paid for full-time work.
The remaining $10,500 is set aside for special programs each month designed to give back to the community.
For example, April will focus on child abuse prevention, and May will be the debut of a farmers market gift card program adding funding for things like meat and eggs that state programs don’t include.
Last December’s First Friday was a “trial by fire” for Dewitt, a musician who plans to be an audio engineer one day. Before then, she’d never set up a sound system, but at the biggest event of the season, she ran the entire thing.
Audio isn’t the only thing Dewitt has learned during her time with Heart of Scottsville.
“I feel like this job has opened my eyes to how the community works,” she said. “I never really thought about the community events and the behind the scenes of everything, but it’s pretty cool.”
Stephens also gained a new appreciation for the people who help run the community. While she’s nervous to present a case to city and county leaders that is not representative of what Scottsville actually needs, she’s gaining experience for her eventual career in a research-based field.
Costello said that the work is “intense, but always worthwhile.” She’s realized that the community needs everyone’s help to work, including hers.
“It feels like at times that everyone in this community is working apart when we will thrive better if we all work together,” she said.
The Turner grant is one-time money, but Brooks plans to make it count.
“They planted the seed, we’re going to water it,” she said. “We are trying to build a program that is sustainable for the future, and continues to benefit the community for many, many years to come.”