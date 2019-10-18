One of the people accused of being involved in the deadly 2017 robbery of La Placita market is anticipated to plead guilty at her next court appearance.
A change of plea hearing has been set for Nov. 6 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green for Lilian Yamileth Duron, who is charged with interference with commerce by robbery and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery.
The Hispanic-owned market on Morgantown Road was robbed March 17, 2017. During the robbery, Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, attempted to intervene and was shot and killed.
Five people were eventually arrested on suspicion of participating in the robbery, and federal authorities link the robbery of La Placita to a string of a dozen robberies of Hispanic-owned businesses in four states committed by a group of 13 people based in Nashville.
The change of plea hearing was set following a phone conference Wednesday involving all the co-defendants.
Should the hearing next month take place as scheduled, Duron would be the first co-defendant to plead guilty.
Duron’s alleged role in the La Placita robbery is relatively minor, and she is not accused of participating in any other robberies.
According to federal court records, Duron told investigators she and Estrellita Soto went into La Placita before the robbery to wire money at the direction of Jorge Santons Caballero-Melgar, Jonny Alexander Relles-Martinez and Jose Adan Mejia Varela, who had reportedly planned the robbery.
“The morning of the robbery, Duron learned the plan was for her and Soto to go to the store and make a wire transfer that Varela, Melgar and (Martinez) were going to steal back later that day after the wire transfers went through,” a criminal complaint filed in 2017 by FBI Special Agent Will Kurtz said.
While Duron and Soto were in the store, Soto spoke to Caballero-Melgar over the phone to tell him where the money was kept, according to court records.
A federal criminal complaint identifies Duron as Varela’s girlfriend.
Duron claimed that Varela told her after the robbery that he and Relles-Martinez went into the store to carry out the robbery, then Varela left the store and noticed that Relles-Martinez was taking a little longer to leave.
Varela reportedly went back inside and noticed Relles-Martinez fighting with a man who had entered the store after Varela left.
Varela attempted to separate Relles-Martinez and the man, later identified as Cruz, during which Relles-Martinez shot Cruz and also struck Varela, according to federal court records.
Each count against Duron carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Caballero-Melgar, Reyes-Martinez and Varela are also charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery and murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Soto faces the same charges as Duron, while Caballero-Melgar has also been charged with illegal re-entry after deportation, Reyes-Martinez is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and Varela is charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
