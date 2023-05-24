Warren County Public Library librarian and special populations liaison Earl Willis shows visitors the rentable cake pans available in the new WCPL satellite branch at LifeWorks at WKU on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Books lines the shelves in the new Warren County Public Library satellite location at LifeWorks at WKU on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The satellite location, which is a fully functional library offering books, DVDs, audiobooks and online resources, is the only one dedicated to the neurodiverse population in the state, according to WCPL Director Courtney Stevens. The branch is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Wednesday hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
LifeWorks at WKU Executive Director David Wheeler helps announce the opening of the new Warren County Public Library satellite location at LifeWorks at WKU on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The satellite branch, which is a fully functional library offering books, DVDs, audiobooks and online resources, is the only one dedicated to the neurodiverse population in the state, according to WCPL Director Courtney Stevens. The branch is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Wednesday hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Public Library librarian and special populations liaison Earl Willis helps announce the opening of the new Warren County Public Library satellite location at LifeWorks at WKU on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The satellite branch, which is a fully functional library offering books, DVDs, audiobooks and online resources, is the only one dedicated to the neurodiverse population in the state, according to WCPL Director Courtney Stevens. The branch is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Wednesday hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
DVDs lines the shelves in the new Warren County Public Library satellite location at LifeWorks at WKU on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The satellite location, which is a fully functional library offering books, DVDs, audiobooks and online resources, is the only one dedicated to the neurodiverse population in the state, according to WCPL Director Courtney Stevens. The branch is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Wednesday hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Visitors check out the new Warren County Public Library satellite location at LifeWorks at WKU on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The satellite branch, which is a fully functional library offering books, DVDs, audiobooks and online resources, is the only one dedicated to the neurodiverse population in the state, according to WCPL Director Courtney Stevens. The branch is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Wednesday hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Public Library librarian and special populations liaison Earl Willis shows visitors the rentable cake pans available in the new WCPL satellite branch at LifeWorks at WKU on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
