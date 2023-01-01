First Steps is a statewide early intervention system that provides services to children with developmental disabilities from birth to age 3 and their families. Comprehensive services include speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, nutrition consultation, developmental intervention, as well as assistance with the transition to preschool or head start. First Steps is available in all Kentucky counties and participation in the program is voluntary.
Hope Rice, First Steps program director for the 10-county BRADD region, explained that referrals come to her program from a variety of sources.
“Of course, parents can call us if they have concerns,” Rice said. “We also get referrals from pediatricians, case workers, child care providers and other community partners.”
“If a child is not walking or talking by at least 18 months, for example, or if there are behavioral issues like biting or other challenging behaviors, parents can call and we’ll mail them information about First Steps as well as a set of questions about their child’s development called ‘Ages and Stages’ that we ask them to fill out. They send those back to us in the postage paid envelope we provide,” said Rice.
“We score the questionnaire and the referral is assigned to a service coordinator who reviews the results with the parent who can then decide to proceed with an evaluation, or not. The results of the evaluation determine whether or not the child is eligible for First Steps. If the parent chooses not to proceed, we send them some activities so they can monitor development at home.”
The screening process and evaluation are provided at no cost to the family. Child eligibility for the program is determined 1) If the evaluation indicates a developmental delay that shows the child is not developing typically in at least one of the measured skill areas: communication, cognition, physical, social and emotional, or self-help; or 2) If he or she has an established risk and is diagnosed with a physical or mental condition likely to result in a developmental delay, such as Down Syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, etc.
Research shows that the first three years of a child’s life are the most important time for developing and learning. By providing needed services and support during this time, families can better help their children with special needs develop to their full potential and may decrease the need for additional help later in life.
“Right now, we are actually in need of more service providers,” Rice said. “First Steps providers use a coaching approach to help families and other caregivers support the child’s learning and development. They deliver services that actively involve the family in visits usually conducted where the child spends time, like at home, at a childcare center or playground and may differ from services provided in a therapy clinic or medical center. We also have the option of providing services virtually.”
Kentucky’s Intervention System is currently enrolling new providers and there is a wide variety of provider types for those who might be interested – Developmental Interventionists, Licensed Professional Counselors, Occupational Therapy Assistants, Physical Therapists, Physical Therapy Assistants, Psychologists, Speech Language Pathologists, and Assistive Technology Specialists.
The work schedule is flexible and includes weekday, evening and weekend opportunities. There is no minimum or maximum caseload size, pay rate is guaranteed, there is a centralized documentation system, interpreter services are provided. A variety of on-line trainings are provided as well as face-to-face trainings.
– Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills, Inc., a non-profit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction, and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.