The first guilty plea was entered Wednesday in the deadly La Placita shooting, in which a man was shot and killed while attempting to intervene in the robbery of the store.
Lilian Yamileth Duron, 24, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a count of interference with commerce by robbery, admitting to her role in the March 17, 2017, incident that resulted in the death of Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green.
Duron was one of five people arrested and charged in connection with the shooting at the Morgantown Road store.
Compared to the other people charged in the incident, Duron’s role was relatively minor, according to court records.
Authorities said Duron and Estrellita Soto went to La Placita on March 17, 2017, ahead of a planned robbery and made a wire transfer of money from there that was to be stolen back later that day after the transfer went through by Jose Adan Mejia Varela, Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar and Jonny Alexander Relles-Martinez.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford said Duron and Soto went to La Placita in an effort to determine where the money there was kept and find out how many people worked there.
“Duron and Soto were essentially responsible for casing the market before the robbery occurred,” Ford said in court. “(Duron) was interviewed by law enforcement agents pre-indictment and admitted she knew that a robbery was going to take place.”
Ford said Duron was on her way back to the Nashville area at the time of the robbery, which authorities claim involved Varela and Relles-Martinez entering the store and demanding money.
Ford said employees in the store were bound and restrained with duct tape during the robbery.
A federal criminal complaint that identifies Duron as Varela’s girlfriend detailed allegations that Varela left the store and noticed that Relles-Martinez was taking a little longer to leave.
Varela reportedly went back inside and noticed Relles-Martinez fighting with a man who had entered the store after Varela left.
Varela attempted to separate Relles-Martinez and the man, later identified as Cruz, during which Relles-Martinez shot Cruz and also struck Varela, according to federal court records.
Caballero-Melgar, Relles-Martinez and Varela are charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery and murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Soto faces robbery and conspiracy charges, while Caballero-Melgar has also been charged with illegal reentry after deportation, Relles-Martinez is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and Varela is charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging that the people suspected of involvement in the La Placita robbery were part of a group of 13 people based in Nashville who engaged in a conspiracy to rob several Hispanic-owned businesses in four states.
Duron is not suspected of involvement in other robberies.
She reached a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky that will dismiss a conspiracy charge against her.
The robbery count to which Duron pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Duron’s attorney, Ralph Beck, said she wished to apologize to Cruz’s family and the La Placita employees who were there during the robbery, but U.S. District Chief Judge Greg Stivers said those sentiments could be expressed at Duron’s sentencing hearing, which was set for Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Thirteen defendants in this crime spree...Nancy's "sparks of divinity."
Thirteen defendants involved in this....some of Nancy P.'s "sparks of divinity?"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.