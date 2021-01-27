After pushing the federal government for more COVID-19 vaccines, Kentucky will see a supply increase of 17%, allowing the state to administer about 8,800 additional doses each week going forward, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.
The news comes a day after Kentucky confirmed its first two cases of the COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom: B.1.1.7.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said both cases were in Kenton County in northern Kentucky.
“It spreads more easily,” Stack said of the COVID variant. “That means it can infect more people more quickly. It’s not more dangerous for the person who gets it than the previous version of the virus, but since more people can get it more quickly and more easily, that means you could have more people who get sick, more people who die.”
Stack said it’s more important than ever to wear a mask in public, remain more than 6 feet apart from other people, practice frequent hand-washing and stay home when sick.
“The more we let the virus spread – the more the virus has a chance to replicate – the more mutations occur,” Stack said.
As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported at least 293 cases in the U.S. across 24 states. Earlier this month, the CDC projected that B.1.1.7 will become the most prevalent strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. by March.
It warned that “increased SARS-CoV-2 transmission might threaten strained health care resources, require extended and more rigorous implementation of public health strategies and increase the percentage of population immunity required for pandemic control.”
Several COVID-19 variants have emerged around the world, but Stack said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved for use in the U.S. are still effective and valuable.
“These two mRNA vaccines after two doses are 95% effective for preventing severe COVID,” Stack said. “That’s phenomenal. Most vaccines are not that effective. Even if the virus a little bit more efficient or more successful, that success rate is still so high that those vaccines are incredibly important.”
Kentucky is gearing up for widespread mobilization of the coronavirus vaccine after a clumsy rollout.
“Our one issue is supply,” Beshear said Wednesday.
Before receiving news of the additional vaccine doses, Beshear said the state expected to receive about 56,000 doses a week, despite having the capacity to administer five times that amount. Kentucky has administered 338,506 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to date.
Kentucky continues to face obstacles to widespread vaccination, Beshear said.
It will have to set up regional centers across the state, he said, to distribute the vaccine evenly across the state. Beshear said Kentuckians will be able to learn Thursday where they’ll get the vaccine, but they won’t be able to make appointments at that time.
Even amid vaccine rollout issues, Beshear said the “trends are getting better” in Kentucky.
On Wednesday, Beshear announced 2,424 new cases of COVID-19, which he called the “lowest Wednesday in four weeks.” Kentucky’s test positivity rate continues to fall, he said, reporting that it was at 9.35% Wednesday.
Beshear reported 47 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing Kentucky’s death toll to 3,542. Wednesday’s deaths include a 46-year-old female, a 70-year-old female, a 95-year-old female and a 39-year-old male, all from Warren County.
The breakdown of recovered, deaths and total cases by county is Barren: 2,869, 39, 3,378; Butler: 937, 18, 1,135; Edmonson: 624, 14, 731; Hart: 1,280, 19, 1,609; Logan: 1,817, 43, 2,130; Metcalfe: 640, 13, 750; Simpson: 1,277, 20, 1,484; and Warren: 11,347, 101, 13,079.
The Allen County Health Department, which is unaffiliated with the Barren River district, reported 10 new cases Wednesday.
Allen County has had a total of 1,515 cases reported since the pandemic started, with 1,385 deemed fully recovered. The county has 21 reported deaths.
