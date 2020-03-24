Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon an increase of 21 positive cases of coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the state’s new total to at least 124 – including new cases in Allen, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties.
A spokeswoman with the Barren River District Health Department confirmed Monday afternoon that the new case brings Warren County’s total to five. The fifth case is a 26-year-old male, according to the BRDHD’s Ashli McCarty, but no other information was released due to medical privacy laws.
Beshear also announced Monday afternoon new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allen and Simpson counties – the first confirmed cases in those counties.
The Barren River District Health Department announced Tuesday morning one case in Logan County. The health department also said there are two cases in Simpson County.
The new total in the region is now nine positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.
The news came as Beshear announced Monday an expected escalation in the number of cases in the coming weeks.
“We are entering what will be tougher and tougher times. We have expected an escalation of this virus,” Beshear said, speaking during a daily briefing in Frankfort. “But again, it’s what we’ve been preparing for, and like I say every day, we will get through this and we will get through it together.”
Joined by the state’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, Beshear urged Kentuckians to stay “healthy at home” and practice social distancing by avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining six feet of separation when interacting with others in public.
Addressing some who are still not practicing vigilance and social distancing against the virus, Stack asked Kentuckians to weigh their decisions by how they could potentially impact others.
“Whatever you’re about to do, if someone gets infected with the coronavirus – and if 14 to 17 days later they’re critically ill in an (intensive care unit) – was whatever you did worth it?” Stack said, posing a question he said Kentuckians should ask themselves. “Was it worth what you did if someone else ends up on a ventilator in an intensive care unit? And I think that’s how you have to think about it.”
As for people who opt to freely travel to different communities and visit with residences carelessly: “That’s like a honeybee pollinating disease,” Stack said.
Statewide, more than 1,800 people have been tested for the virus. Nationwide, the respiratory disease has claimed more than 500 lives and four in Kentucky – the latest of which, also announced Monday, was an 82-year-old woman in Lexington with underlying health conditions.
Beshear said he would light up the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort green as an act of solidarity, as he has for others killed by the virus in the state.
“Let’s make sure that we keep her family in our thoughts, in our minds, in our prayers,” Beshear said.
One key obstacle to widespread testing, Beshear said, is a shortage of personal protective equipment. That includes specific kinds of face masks, protective clothing and gloves and nasal swabs needed to conduct tests safely. Beshear said he’s been constantly making calls and corresponding through email to track down leads on supplies, many of which result in dead ends.
“I’m doing everything I can to purchase as much of this personal protective equipment for Kentucky as possible,” he said. “Oftentimes we have to bid against the federal government or bid against other states.”
Beshear’s remarks came shortly before a mandated closure to walk-in service of all nonessential businesses. During Monday’s briefing, he shared a new hotline – 1-833-597-2337 – for reporting non-compliance. Kentucky Labor Cabinet personnel will be staffing the hotline between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern time, according to a news release.
Beshear also noted that a problem with the U.S. Small Business Administration website has been fixed and small businesses shuttered by the pandemic can apply for low-interest loans at sba.gov.
Beshear also announced executive action, in collaboration with Kentucky’s Public Protection Cabinet, to create the Team Kentucky Fund. The fundraising platform will provide financial aid to Kentuckians who’ve missed out on work due to business closures. Donors can make tax-deductible donations online at secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/PPC/KYCOVID-19Donate.
