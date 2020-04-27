There are now 250 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Warren County, including the county's first confirmed death, according to the Barren River District Health Department.
No details about the Warren County death were immediately available. The total number of deaths in the health department's eight-county region is now seven: four in Butler County, two in Simpson County and one in Warren County, according to a news release from the health department.
The jump to 250 is an increase of 43 cases since the health department's most recent previous update Friday. Forty-seven of those 250 patients have recovered, according to the health department.
The local health department's update comes after Gov. Andy Beshear announced 35 new cases in Warren County on Sunday and 18 on Monday, according to the state's official count, which does not necessarily match the local tally.
"Want to know why we're gonna be in Bowling Green and Warren County the next two weeks? The answer is, we need to be," Beshear said during his daily briefing in Frankfort.
The first state-run drive-through testing site in Warren County will open Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at South Warren High School and will remain open on weekdays through May 8. The site is one of 11 opening this week across the commonwealth.
The overall number of confirmed cases in the Barren River District Health Department's region has nearly doubled in the last two weeks, rising from 216 to 404. Those 404 cases include 250 in Warren, 84 in Butler, 22 in Simpson, 20 in Edmonson, 15 in Barren, eight in Logan, four in Hart and the first case to be reported in Metcalfe. Of the 404 people diagnosed with the coronavirus, 93 have reportedly recovered.
There are at least 12 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River region.
The local health department's numbers differ from the state-maintained count due to different reporting methods. According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health's COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 234 cases in Warren, 103 in Butler, 24 in Simpson, 17 in Edmonson, 15 in Barren, eight in Logan, eight in Allen and two in Hart.
Beshear said Monday the total number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky grew to 4,146, with 87 newly confirmed cases. Five more people reportedly died from the virus, bringing the total statewide to 213. Of the 4,146 cases, 1,521 have reportedly recovered, 313 are currently hospitalized and 165 are in intensive care.
Beshear also mentioned one probable case and death, a 62-year-old man from Jefferson County. He said 15 cases reported before Monday were wrong because they were either duplicates or the person tested lives outside Kentucky.
"On the average, I think we have certainly plateaued, and my hope is that very soon we will be headed into our decline," he said.
Beshear also announced that as of May 11, anyone entering an essential business in Kentucky will be required to wear a mask.
"This is something (that) – until we get to a vaccine – is going to be a part of our new normal," he said.
Businesses that do not comply with the rule might be subject to a temporary shutdown, and Beshear said service can be refused to those customers who do not abide but that citations and arrests will not be made.
The decision comes the same day that the first wave of select businesses – all health care-related facilities – were allowed to reopen certain services under the governor’s Healthy at Work plan. The facilities include hospital outpatient settings, health care clinics, medical, physical therapy, chiropractic and optometrist and dental offices.
“We’re one of the few states that’s leading (reopening) with health care in a phased way,” he said.
According to a news release from Beshear’s administration sent after the briefing, Phase II of reopening health care services is set to begin May 6 and will include outpatient surgeries and other invasive procedures.
Phase III is scheduled for May 13, during which non-emergency surgeries and procedures can resume “at 50 percent of their pre-COVID-19-era patient volume.”
By May 27, in Phase IV, “most” restrictions on procedure types and amounts “at that point” will be up to facilities to determine.
Beshear said child care and youth activities will not be able to reopen in May, citing reopening guidelines from the White House. He also said bars and clubs might be able to reopen in June, based on White House guidance, and that he hopes to reopen “some things” in restaurants before then.
