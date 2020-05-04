The first coronavirus-related deaths in Edmonson and Logan counties were confirmed Monday by the Barren River District Health Department.
No details about the deaths were immediately available. The total number of deaths in the health department’s eight-county region is now 10: five in Butler County, two in Simpson County and one apiece in Warren, Edmonson and Logan counties, according to a news release from the health department.
The overall number of confirmed cases in the department’s region has nearly tripled over the last two weeks, rising from 216 to 640. Those 640 cases include 419 in Warren, 113 in Butler, 26 in Simpson, 37 in Edmonson, 20 in Barren, 15 in Logan, nine in Hart and the one in Metcalfe. Of the 640 people diagnosed with the coronavirus, 134 have reportedly recovered.
There are at least 20 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River health department.
The Barren River health department’s numbers differ from the state-maintained count because of different reporting methods. The Kentucky Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard said Monday there are 400 cases in Warren, 167 in Butler, 28 in Simpson, 26 in Edmonson, 20 in Barren, 14 in both Logan and Allen and six in Hart.
Beshear said during his briefing Monday that total coronavirus cases in Kentucky grew to 5,245, with 163 newly confirmed cases. Eight more people reportedly died from the virus, bringing the total statewide to 261.
– This story will be updated.
