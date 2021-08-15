How Warren County residents vote is about to change, and County Clerk Lynette Yates wants to make sure the changes keep pace both with the need for secure voting and with the county’s rapid growth.
Toward that end, Yates got approval Friday from Warren Fiscal Court to purchase $202,242 worth of equipment from the Harp Enterprises election sales and service company.
The purchase, which will give the county 20 Verity Scan “bundles” to add to the 76 purchased last year, should put the county in good position heading into the 2022 election cycle.
“We’re getting the remainder of what we need,” Yates said. “Everyone across the country is updating, so we wanted to order it now. We have to have it.”
The earlier equipment, which is expected to give the county a more-efficient voting system that utilizes paper ballots, was purchased with a $570,360 grant through the Center for Tech and Civic Life. Yates hopes this latest purchase will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Regardless of where the money comes from, Yates said the equipment is needed to keep pace with the county’s growth.
That growth was highlighted Thursday with the release of U.S. Census Bureau numbers that show Warren County growing in population from 113,781 in 2010 to 134,554 in 2020.
That 18.2% increase means Warren County’s growth rate is the second-fastest in the state behind Scott County. Warren is the fifth-largest county in the state, trailing Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone.
Yates said keeping pace with that growth will mean reducing, not increasing, the number of polling places in the county.
Taking her cue from the protocols put in place for the 2020 election due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yates said the county will utilize “voting centers” that will encompass multiple voting precincts.
“We’ll go with half a dozen or so voting centers instead of having 49 locations,” she said. “That worked so much better.”
Yates also said she expects to take advantage of early voting similar to what was done at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center last year.
“The last legislation allows three days of early voting,” she said. “We could do that at all voting locations.”
The logistics of the 2022 election for state and local offices will be affected by those census numbers, meaning Yates must wait to make final plans.
“Until we do reapportionment, it’s hard to move ahead with our plans,” she said. “It will affect our magisterial districts and could very well affect state and federal races as well.”
The growth that is having an impact on Yates’ plans also had an effect on the tax rates that were approved Friday by the magistrates.
They voted to hold steady the real property tax rate of 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, the personal property rate of 18.8 cents and the motor vehicle and watercraft rate of 16.2 cents.
Keeping the rates flat is possible because of that population increase and rising property values that pump up the county coffers without rate increases.
“A great deal of why we’re able to do this (keep rates flat) is because we continue to grow,” Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said.
An aspect of the county’s growth, the $8.2 million indoor tennis and multisport facility being built at Buchanon Park, was on display at Friday’s meeting.
County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer announced three more “gold” sponsors for the facility, which he said will open Nov. 1.
The Club at Olde Stone, Tom and Portia Pennington and Dr. Rasesh Desai were recognized for contributing $25,000 each toward the facility.
They join Scott Waste Services as “gold” sponsors of the building that will have six indoor tennis courts, four racquetball courts, an indoor playground and meeting rooms in addition to six more outdoor tennis courts. It will also have the capability of converting some of the tennis space to basketball or volleyball and putting down turf for indoor football or soccer.
Kummer said he and members of the Southern Kentucky Tennis Association are continuing to work on getting more sponsors, including a $300,000 platinum sponsor who will have naming rights to the building.