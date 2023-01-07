First on the agenda in Doug Gorman’s first Warren Fiscal Court meeting as judge-executive was an item that relates to what Gorman has said will continue to define the county: growth.
A six-member fiscal court that now has three brand-new magistrates approved on Friday a $239.3 million industrial revenue bond issue that will kick off the plans of Owens-Brockway Glass Container to build a 160,000-square-foot plant in the Kentucky Transpark and eventually employ up to 140 people.
Owens-Brockway, a subsidiary of the Ohio-based Fortune 500 company O-I Glass, is responsible for paying off the bonds that will finance the land purchase and building project that was originally announced in July 2022.
The plant that will make glass bottles for a variety of consumer beverages, including wine and bourbon, will continue the growth of the northern Warren County industrial park where the Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant expected to employ 2,000 workers is being built.
“This (Owens-Brockway plant) is a tremendous thing to bring to our community,” Gorman said. “It also brings diversity in types of manufacturing.”
Friday’s bond issue will allow Owens-Brockway to move forward with a project that a company representative says should be completed in late 2024.
“We’re looking forward to a long partnership with Bowling Green and Warren County,” said Christopher Thie, Owens-Brockway state tax manager. “This is a great location and a great labor market.”
The Owens-Brockway plant highlights one of the items that Gorman says will be a priority of his tenure as the county government’s chief executive: finding enough workers to man the new employers coming to the county.
“Workforce development may be the highest priority right now,” Gorman said. “We have to bring back the pride in working and help people find jobs and careers.”
Workforce development ties in with another growth-related priority for Gorman: development of local infrastructure such as roads and utilities.
“Growth is coming,” Gorman said. “We have to make the right decisions to accommodate that growth.”
Gorman, elected judge-executive in November to replace Mike Buchanon after his 29-year tenure, wasn’t the only new face at Friday’s meeting.
Newly elected magistrates Scott Lasley, Eric Aldridge and Rick Williams joined returning magistrates Ron Cummings, Tom Lawrence and Rex McWhorter as fiscal court started a year expected to bring changes for some county departments.
The county is continuing to determine the best uses for the 14-acre Sugar Maple Square property on Ky. 185 and the former Community Action of Southern Kentucky building on Center Street, both purchased by the county in 2021.
The Sugar Maple Square property is already home to the county road department, which has moved from its East Fifth Avenue headquarters into a new $2.4 million building. The county Sheriff’s Office is also operating some of its functions out of Sugar Maple Square.
“Right now we’re in a listening mode, meeting with department heads and getting community input so we can make the best decisions,” Gorman said.
The magistrates also approved a number of rezonings forwarded from the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
Included was the approval on second and final reading of a rezoning of 31 acres at 5617 Louisville Road from agriculture to multi-family residential. Plans call for development of a 480-unit apartment complex on the property.
The next scheduled meeting of Warren Fiscal Court is Jan. 20 at 9 a.m.