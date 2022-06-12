Inflation, felt daily in your family’s finances, is also having an impact on local government.
Warren Fiscal Court, 12 months after approving a record $66 million 2021-22 fiscal year budget that was inflated by coronavirus pandemic-related federal dollars, on Friday erased that record.
For the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins July 1, magistrates approved a $75.06 million budget that includes $1.8 million for an 8% cost-of-living raise for county employees and $2.7 million to construct a new headquarters for the county road department.
Those new spending items, compounded by increases in the budgets for the Warren County Regional Jail, the sheriff’s office and the parks and recreation department, add up to a budget nearly $9 million higher than last year’s and more than 50% higher than the 2020-21 budget of $48.5 million.
Despite the increase, Warren County Treasurer Greg Burrell said county residents shouldn’t expect any increase in their real property tax rate, which has held steady at 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed value for more than a decade.
Because Warren County is growing faster than just about any other Kentucky county, Burrell said, “We’re seeing revenue growth because of new construction and reassessment of some properties.
“We’re benefitting from the increased value of real estate. The (Dec. 11) tornado offset some of that growth, but we’ll still have an increase.”
The coming fiscal year’s budget also benefits from a continued influx of federal dollars. Burrell included in the budget a line item of $19 million for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Warren County was allocated $26 million in ARPA funds over two years, and Burrell said the county has nearly $6 million in unspent ARPA money from the first year’s allocation.
“We have two more years to spend (the ARPA funds),” Burrell said, “but I’m budgeting to spend it all.”
The county has used ARPA funds to help Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. extend fiber optic cable, to fund Warren County Water District and South Central Workforce Development Board projects and to enhance the pay of county employees during the pandemic.
Inflationary pressure faced by the county was evident in Friday’s approval of bids for materials presented by Public Works Director Josh Moore.
Moore said he saw a “20 to 40%” increase for such items as signs, aggregate materials, tree trimming and asphalt.
He hasn’t yet received any bids for metal drainage pipe or gasoline and diesel fuel, but Moore said he anticipates seeing similar increases for those as well.
“We’re seeing inflation in just about everything,” Moore said. “The asphalt numbers concern me. We normally try to pave 12 to 15 miles of road per year, but now we may only be able to do six to eight miles.
“The large paving jobs may have to wait unless we can find another funding stream.”
Moore also reported that the county’s solid waste committee is making progress on awarding new franchises for garbage hauling and recycling for both the city of Bowling Green and the county.
The committee is scheduled to meet Monday morning and could have recommendations soon, Moore said.
In other action at Friday’s meeting, the magistrates approved a six-month lease, at a price of $500 per month, for the House on the Hill nonprofit organization to lease space in the county-owned Sugar Maple Square building on Ky. 185.
The shortened lease is a move toward the county utilizing more of the 56,848-square-foot former retail building it purchased last year for $1.4 million.
“We’re trying to move out all tenants as soon as possible,” county Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “We have a genuine need for all the square footage. We want to try to turn it into 90% government services in the near future.”
The next meeting of Warren Fiscal Court is scheduled for June 24 at 9 a.m.