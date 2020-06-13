A planned roundabout at Elrod and Smallhouse roads has moved closer to reality.
Warren Fiscal Court, meeting Friday via videoconference because of coronavirus protocols, approved a $129,637.17 bid from Scotty's Contracting & Stone for construction of the roundabout.
The busy intersection, which is close to Jody Richards Elementary School and the Stagner Farms subdivision now being developed, will be transformed thanks to a land donation by Stagner Farms developer Michael Vitale.
Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore said the plan for a roundabout grew out of a traffic study that identified the need for improvements to the Elrod-Smallhouse three-way stop.
Vitale donated about a half-acre of land to make the roundabout feasible, and now Moore said construction should move quickly.
"We'll get some trees trimmed Monday and Tuesday, and I'll work with Scotty's to get the contract signed next week," Moore said. "I anticipate construction starting in the next couple of weeks. We're trying to come up with the best construction sequence so we can minimize any shutdowns of that intersection."
That road project comes just as another high-profile project is being finished. Moore reported Friday that the widening of a 1,650-foot section of Beech Bend Road has been completed.
The $351,820 project, mostly paid for by state discretionary road funds, added 5.5 feet to each side of the road from Garvin Lane to Beech Bend Park Road, creating two lanes into Beech Bend Park and Raceway and a dedicated way out on Garvin Lane.
Moore said grass seeding and tree planting are all that remain of the Beech Bend Road project that is expected to improve access to such big events as the Holley LS Fest that can draw thousands of visitors.
The magistrates also approved on second and final reading a $48.5 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that begins July 1.
The budget includes $30.6 million for the general fund, $3.6 million for the road fund and $8.5 million for the jail fund as major spending items. County Treasurer Greg Burrell said the budget does not project any property tax increase or staff cuts, despite the economic downturn created by the coronavirus pandemic.
A number of spending items were approved Friday, including $51,610.44 to Barren County Business Supply for office furnishings at the county public works building at 1141 State St. That building is undergoing a $563,585 renovation that involves both floors.
Another facility upgrade, meant to improve the audiovisual capabilities at the courthouse, was approved. The magistrates voted to spend $28,955 to Red Ranger Media for the purchase and installation of audio equipment for the fiscal court meeting room.
Also approved was a $3,475 expenditure to purchase a 48-inch-cut zero-turn mower for use at the Warren County Justice Center and the courthouse.
The magistrates approved spending $1,510 to Booth Fire and Safety for installation of cellular dialers in two locations at the Warren County Regional Jail and service on them. First District Magistrate Doug Gorman, owner of Booth Fire and Safety, abstained on the item.
Other spending items approved were:
- $1,603.88 to Miracle Recreation for replacing a damaged slide tube at Basil Griffin Park.
- $4,462.50 to CPG of Bowling Green for 30 sanitizing stations at the county's gyms and ball fields.
- $13,917.36 to Vermont Systems for the annual maintenance agreement for the county software management system.
- $8,600 to Farris Trailer for the purchase of two 16-foot enclosed trailers to be used by the parks and recreation department.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said fiscal court will again meet via videoconference for its next meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. June 26.
