Warren County may soon be a little cleaner, thanks to funding for clearing illegal open dumps approved by Warren Fiscal Court and the return of the Warren County Regional Jail’s roadside litter pickup program.
Fiscal court on Monday approved bids from three vendors for cleaning up a total of 10 dump sites at a total cost of $34,428.38, with 75% of that cost to be funded by the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection and the remainder to be paid by the county.
“The state doesn’t give us a lump sum of money to spend on dumps,” said Stan Reagan, the county’s environmental planning and assistance coordinator. “They give us money based on specific sites and estimates.”
This year, Reagan identified 10 sites, with the cost of cleaning them up ranging from about $700 to nearly $11,000.
The magistrates approved the following bids for the cleanup: B&J Transfer LLC, $18,094.50 for three sites; My Projects LLC, $10,179 for three sites; and Jeff Blaine & Associates, $6,154.88 for four sites.
Reagan said the money coming from the state is from the Illegal Dump Grant Program that is funded by a $1.75-per-ton fee assessed at landfills.
The largest of Warren County’s illegal dumps this year is a Scoggins Road site that Reagan said has been used as a place to dispose of old signs.
Reagan is also hopeful that a different state-sponsored program can help with another cleanup effort: removal of litter from roadsides.
The county receives about $120,000 in litter abatement funds each year from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet but was unable to use the bulk of that money last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Much of that money typically goes to the Class D felon program that allows Warren County jail inmates to pick up trash along roads, but the Kentucky Department of Corrections forbade the use of inmates on work details outside jails and prisons during the pandemic.
Earlier this month, though, county Jailer Stephen Harmon announced that two of the jail’s five work crews are now back on the roads. He has plans to get more crews out picking up litter.
“The community has been accustomed to the work provided by these inmate crews, and everyone noticed the lack of services throughout ... the pandemic,” Harmon said in an email.
During the winter months, the county contracted with Affordable Lawn Care and WDM Lawn Care to do litter abatement, but those companies have returned to their usual lawn care now.
Reagan hopes the return of the inmate crews will improve the look of county roads while also allowing him to more fully utilize the state’s litter abatement funding.
He said the county returned $91,000 in litter abatement funding to the state earlier this year but still has $132,000 to spend this year.
“It would’ve been nice to spend it,” Reagan said of last year’s litter abatement dollars. “But we don’t lose it. The money goes back into the litter fund and is apportioned back out depending on population and road miles in each county.”
In other action Monday, the magistrates approved the transfer of a 1983 Seagraves firetruck from the Bowling Green-Warren County Airport to the county parks and recreation department.
“The city has bought a new truck that better serves the airport’s needs,” county Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said, “so the airport is donating the firetruck.”
County Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Kummer said the old firetruck will be modified for use in watering trees and shrubs and for use by the stormwater management department.
Fiscal court also approved spending $2,904 to Mobile Communications of America for the yearly tower rent that supports the repeater for the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens.
They approved the bid from Compass Minerals American for road salt at the price of $101 per ton, a big jump from the 2020 price of $75.88 per ton.
County Public Works Director Josh Moore said the county has about 500 tons of salt in reserve and will only order more on an as-needed basis.
Monday’s meeting was the first in more than a year in which the magistrates were able to meet in person at the courthouse. It was a hybrid meeting, with county department heads joining via Zoom teleconference, as has been done throughout the pandemic.
