Warren County is getting more weapons in its fight against COVID-19.
Fiscal Court magistrates approved Friday purchasing three Path-Guard dry-fogging systems for use by the county’s parks and recreation department.
The three devices, being purchased from local Path-Guard distributor Bobby Rabold at a total cost of $12,008.20, will be used at the Phil Moore, Michael Buchanon and Ephram White parks as an additional sanitation tool.
County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer explained that the Path-Guard devices use a plant-based disinfectant that will allow for better and safer disinfecting of indoor areas.
“We have a pretty good system already,” Kummer said, “but with this equipment we will be able to cover a whole lot more space.
“We’ll be able to deep-clean restrooms and lockers and also use it to clean equipment and vehicles. It’s a safer product than some that we’re using currently. I think this is a great investment.”
It’s not the first investment the county has made in the Path-Guard systems. The devices are already in use at the Warren County Justice Center and at the county courthouse.
“We’ve used it for a couple of months,” said Justice Center Superintendent James Marcrum. “It’s supposed to kill everything. We have an air handler unit, and we spray this inside of that.”
Rabold, a veteran Bowling Green businessman, explained that Florida-based Path-Guard uses a “fogger” device that atomizes the Path-Guard solution to create micron-sized droplets that adhere to virus, bacteria, mold and yeast particles as part of the disinfectant process.
“It’s capable of disinfecting enclosed spaces and is able to attack airborne viruses attached to human droplets that have been expelled by sneezing or coughing,” said Rabold, a Path-Guard distributor in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said he has used the Path-Guard device to disinfect a work area after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“Each department has had good experiences with the ease of use of the Path-Guard system, and we have a high level of confidence in the effectiveness of the fogging on viruses and germs,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “With the solution being plant-based, they all have a comfort level that it’s safe for all our employees.”
Buchanon said the cost of this and many other coronavirus-fighting measures the county has invested in can be reimbursed through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
Also approved at Friday’s meeting was the financing for the $8.2 million indoor tennis and multipurpoise sports facility being built at Buchanon Park.
The magistrates approved on first reading issuing up to $23 million in general obligation bonds, with the bulk being a refinancing to take advantage of current low interest rates.
A groundbreaking was held Friday evening for the 82,000-square-foot multipurpose sports facility that will connect to the existing gymnasium at Buchanon Park.
Plans call for the structure to have six indoor tennis courts, four racquetball courts, an indoor playground and meeting rooms in addition to six more outdoor tennis courts. It will also have the capability of converting some of the tennis space to basketball or volleyball and putting down turf for indoor football or soccer.
The magistrates Friday also approved spending $4,165 with Swiftwater Rescue Specialists for training the Warren County Technical Rescue Team.
Also approved was a $5,737.42 expenditure to Henry’s Plumbing of Owensboro for replacement of a transformer at the county courthouse.
Buchanon announced that the two October fiscal court meeting dates had been changed because of conflicts with other events. The Oct. 2 meeting has been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 13, and the Oct. 16 meeting has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 28. Both will start at 9 a.m.
