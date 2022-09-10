Warren County Parks and Recreation, Warren County Public Schools and the Metropolitan Planning Organization are looking to replace tornado trauma with musical memories through a sensory garden to be built near one of the hardest-hit areas in the county.
On Friday, representatives of the partnership asked Warren Fiscal Court to consider approving the $44,185 project, which would place the sensory garden at the trailhead of the River Walk Greenway Walking Trail near Henry Moss Middle School and Jennings Creek Elementary School and connecting to Jennings Creek subdivision.
The idea began about a year ago, prior to the tornadoes, said Karissa Lemon, MPO coordinator.
"We saw this and we thought, there’s so much potential here, there’s so much green space," Lemon said. "The long-term vision for this is to create an outdoor classroom, so really giving kids an opportunity to engage with nature — being able to observe the creek, play in the creek, learn about what’s in the creek.”
The tornadoes solidified the group's plans. Miracle Recreation would build the mulched play area, to include a xylophone, five drums, flower instruments, wind chimes, a bench swing and several log play sets kids could climb on. There would also be several sensory squares in an area of the garden with different types of terrain, from grass to sand to asphalt. Everything would be weather and vandal proof, said Chris Kummer, county parks and recreation executive director.
"There are so many young people in that area who have experienced the trauma of that event and we’re looking for ways to help make memories that are a little bit more positive and the garden will provide that," Kummer said.
Fiscal court unanimously approved the project, and Kummer said it should be completed by early 2023.
Increasing election turnout
With midterms around the corner, County Clerk Lynette Yates is looking to spread the word on voting. Fiscal court approved her request for up to $10,000 to pay for social media and television advertisements and public service announcements to make sure more people make it to the polls in November after a disappointing May. The advertisements will be general enough to be usable for future elections.
"For the primary, we felt like the turnout was not what it needed to be," Yates said. "Everyone seems to rely on a lot of social media so we just felt that we needed to go that route instead of what we went during the primary."
In April, the county clerk's office sent out post cards to share voting information, but over a quarter were returned, despite being correctly addressed, Yates said. The postage cost about $20,000, she added.
"We need to bring more people out," Yates said. "Our elections are so expensive in Warren County and we just need to make sure that everybody gets out to vote and that they understand how to vote with our new centers and everything.”
Sheriff's office adds mental health therapists
Due to a LifeSkills grant, the Warren County Sheriff's Department is getting two certified mental health therapists to assist local law enforcement in addressing mental health crises.
Sheriff Brett Hightower asked fiscal court to approve the contract and the leasing of one of the department's older vehicles for the year-long grant program, which comes at no cost to Warren County. The court approved.
"The idea is to utilize these individuals on call if we have situations with suicide attempts, overdoses or mental health crises situations," Hightower said. "Not only do we respond, law enforcement being the tip of the spear, but then we can bring in these resources on-scene or in follow ups with these individuals to try to reduce some of the recidivism we have with some of the homeless and mental health individuals that we’ve run into regularly.”
During the program, the department will submit monthly reports to determine its effectiveness.
In other business, fiscal court:
transferred $4.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the county's general fund.
approved the second round of ARPA Premium Pay Payments, which consists of $637,377.47 to Warren Fiscal Court, $85,400.60 to the Warren County clerk and $306,288.57 to the Warren County sheriff.
approved the rezoning of 41 acres from agriculture to single-family residential designation, which will be home to future development of 84 single-family lots on Dillard Road, said Ben Peterson, planning and zoning executive director.