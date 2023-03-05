Renovations that will affect Warren County residents both materially and virtually moved forward at Friday's Warren Fiscal Court meeting.
Magistrates voted unanimously to approve the $135,700 bid of Bowling Green-based My Projects LLC to renovate suites 7-8 at the county's Sugar Maple Square property and also voted in favor of a redesign and modernization of the county government's website.
My Projects LLC, headed by Bill Miller and Walter York, submitted the low bid on the project that follows the same company's interior demolition of the 2,000-square-foot space in the former retail center on Ky. 185.
James Marcrum, superintendent of the Warren County Justice Center, said he expects the renovation work to begin immediately and be completed in time to be used as a voting center in the May primary election.
"It will be finished by May 1," said Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman. "We're excited about the possibilities out there. It will be used as a voting center and as a community center.
"It's a short timeline (for the renovation), but it will be a very nice facility for the Delafield community. It will be a great use of that space that hasn't been used for years and years."
Built originally by Camping World founder David Garvin, the 56,848-square-foot Sugar Maple Square property was purchased by the county for $1.4 million in 2021.
Owning the 14-acre property has allowed the county to build a new headquarters for its road department. That 13,000-square-foot, $2.4 million structure is now open, replacing the 10,000-square-foot headquarters the road department had been using on East Fifth Avenue.
Sugar Maple Square is also being used for some functions of the county sheriff's office. Other county offices could move there in the future as the leases of current tenants expire.
“We’re working on some long-term plans for Sugar Maple Square,” Gorman said last month when the My Projects LLC demolition bid was approved.
Gorman is also working on a shorter-term refurbishing of the county government's online presence that he hopes will make it easier for county residents to interact with government departments.
The magistrates voted to approve the $16,500 bid of Bowling Green marketing and social media company CrowdSouth to redesign the warrencountyky.gov website.
CrowdSouth, which already has a $400,000 contract with the city of Bowling Green and Warren Fiscal Court to do marketing and advertising geared toward attracting workers to the area, wasn't the lowest of five bidders on the website redesign but was described as the best bidder based on potential ongoing costs.
"Every once in a while, we have to do a technology refresh," Gorman said. "We want it to be more interactive and have features that are more beneficial for citizens.
"We're hoping to make it to where people can get in touch with us more easily."
Also approved at Friday's meeting:
- The expenditure of $10,455.20 to Consolidated Paper Group for 152 folding chairs and 25 folding tables for the upcoming elections.
- Purchase of a $19,847 ID system from Mississippi-based Badgepass. Half of the cost for the system to be used by the county parks and emergency management departments will be covered by an Emergency Management Performance Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
- An expense of $7,333.78 to Jim Johnson Collision Center for repair of a citizen's vehicle that was struck by a county parks department vehicle.
- The $33,220 bid of lone bidder Affordable Lawn Care to do corridor and basin mowing for the county for one year.
The next scheduled meeting of fiscal court is Friday, March 24 at 9 a.m.