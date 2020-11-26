Warren County has started a two-front war on a roadside litter problem that has only been worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.
At their Nov. 20 meeting, Warren Fiscal Court magistrates approved a contract with Affordable Lawn Care and Power Washing to handle the roadside litter pickup that has been done in the past by Warren County Regional Jail inmates.
The magistrates also approved a plan to use some state litter abatement grant funds to mount an advertising campaign aimed at attacking litter at its source: local residents who choose to throw trash out of their vehicles instead of dropping it into waste containers.
Stan Reagan, the county's coordinator of environmental planning and assistance, explained that the county receives about $120,000 in litter abatement funds each year from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Much of that money typically goes to the Class D felon program that allows inmates to pick up trash along roads, but the Kentucky Department of Corrections has forbidden the use of inmates on work details outside of jails and prisons during the pandemic.
"Right now, nobody is out there picking up litter unless the residents are doing it themselves," Reagan said. "We need all the help we can get."
The county public works department has that help now, with Affordable Lawn Care contracted to pick up litter at a rate of $100 per roadway mile for both sides of a two-lane road or $200 per mile for a four-lane road.
The contract started Monday and goes through March 31, 2021.
While he's happy to have a contractor to fill in for the inmates, Reagan said he and other county staff still need to work out some details that had been handled by the jail staff.
"It's a good thing to do for landscape contractors," Reagan said. "It gives them something to do when the grass isn't growing.
"We do have to figure out which roads we want to start with. We didn't do routing on litter pickups before. That was handled by the deputies."
Fiscal court also approved spending a total of $15,000 for anti-litter advertising and public service messages in the Daily News and on television and social media.
That's in addition to some radio spots that have already been airing in hopes of dissuading county residents from tossing trash onto roads.
"If we can create awareness, maybe that will help," Reagan said. "People need to know that when they throw something out of their car, right now no one is picking it up. You need to hold on to it until you get home and can put it in a trash can."
With the end of the calendar year approaching, Reagan is hoping to utilize a good portion of the litter abatement money that varies in amount slightly from year to year.
Warren County received $129,339.26 in litter abatement funding for 2019, but because of staffing problems at the jail didn’t spend it all. The county had to return $55,912.01 to the state treasurer last year.
