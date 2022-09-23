Thanks to an infusion of nearly $500,000 in federal funding, the years-long dream of a trolley service connecting Bowling Green tourist destinations is now a reality.
Warren Fiscal Court on Friday approved using $487,736 of its nearly $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the purchase of a 2017 Freightliner trolley and the first-year operation of the vehicle to be used for visits to several local tourist stops.
The trolley, being purchased at a cost of $248,000 from Specialty Vehicles of Henderson, Nev., will be owned by the Historic RailPark and Train Museum but will be used largely for tours that connect riders to not only the RailPark but to various tourist sites.
"This is the beginning of a new day for tourism in Bowling Green and Warren County," said Bobby Rabold, a Bowling Green businessman who has worked since 2018 to bring a trolley service to the city.
Rabold was joined by representatives of the RailPark, the National Corvette Museum, Aviation Heritage Park and Lost River Cave in pitching the idea to Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and the six county magistrates.
Buchanon was sold on the idea, despite the big price tag that comes on top of more than $600,000 in ARPA funds already allocated to local tourist destinations.
"It's a lot of money, but when you compare it to what we do in incentives to bring industry to town, it's a small amount," Buchanon said. "This is for countywide tourism, which is a big industry in itself."
Not all the magistrates were on board with the proposal. It passed 5-1, with Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings voting against an allocation that will reduce the county's two-year pool of ARPA money down to about $3 million.
"As an elected official, I have a hard time spending a half-million dollars for this," Cummings said. "I'm personally not convinced that this is the right thing to do."
Others, including representatives of tourist sites and other magistrates, were very much on board with the idea.
Buchanon pointed out that spending on tourism is one of the approved uses of ARPA money. The county has allocated more than $1 million of the federal funds to local tourists spots and has also spent millions in ARPA money for broadband internet expansion, infrastructure and premium pay for county employees and volunteer firefighters.
"This will tie all of our valuable tourism assets together," said First District Magistrate Doug Gorman of the plan to conduct electronically narrated tours that will start at the National Corvette Museum and hit the RailPark, downtown Bowling Green, the Kentucky Museum and the historic Shake Rag district.
According to Rabold, the trolley will include a GPS-activated narration system along a route that will eventually grow to include Riverview at Hobson Grove, Lost River Cave and Aviation Heritage Park.
Both Rabold and RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson promise that the trolley, which will cost $20 to ride, will quickly be self-sustaining.
A plan laid out by Rabold calls for the trolley to operate initially on Thursdays through Saturdays from May through September, leaving plenty of days when the vehicle can be used for other money-making activities.
"There are so many ways to use the trolley," Rabold said. "The biggest income stream by far will come from rental of the trolley for weddings, corporate events and parties.
"From the second year on we'll be in the black. This is going to be a home run."
Sponsorships and advertising on the highly visible vehicle will be another revenue source, Rabold said.
Echoing Rabold's enthusiasm, Johnson said the trolley will be "truly transformational for the RailPark."
Johnson said the trolley will be housed at the RailPark and will mean the addition of two or more employees for the nonprofit organization.
It should also mean additional revenue for the RailPark, Johnson reasons, as some of the thousands of visitors to the National Corvette Museum hop on the trolley to visit her site as well.
"We expect an increase in tourism by as much as 30%," she said.
According to Rabold, the trolley "will be the catalyst to help increase museum and attraction visits, overnight hotel stays, retail and restaurant sales."
Rabold said the trolley will be delivered to Bowling Green in October, but he said the regular Thursday-through-Saturday tours won't start until next spring.
In the meantime, Rabold said: "Between now and the end of the year you'll see the trolley all over Bowling Green. We'll use it for weddings and tourism-based tours. We'll see how we can use it immediately."
Plans call for the trolley to be utilized on certain days by local government or the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce for groundbreakings, ribbon cuttings and other events, Rabold said.
The RailPark has an agreement with the Warren County Public Schools Transportation Department to do maintenance on the diesel-powered, handicapped-accessible trolley, which Rabold said can accommodate as many as 30 riders.
Rabold fully expects the number of riders to quickly exceed that capacity.
"Our intention is to expand to where we have three trolleys operating," he said.
The trolley purchase wasn't the only allocation of ARPA funds approved at Friday's meeting.
Magistrates also approved a grant of $50,000 of the federal funds to Riverview at Hobson Grove to help offset losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also approved was an allocation of $190,000 in ARPA funds to the Warren County Water District for a water line extension on Day Road in the northern end of the county.
Buchanon said the fiscal court meeting originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7 has been changed to 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.