A local advertising and marketing agency’s efforts to help address a growing need for workers in Bowling Green and southcentral Kentucky, while reaping some benefits, is coming with a higher price tag.
Warren Fiscal Court approved in January an agreement that will pay Bowling Green’s CrowdSouth $243,000 annually (with the cost split evenly with the city of Bowling Green) to develop and execute a campaign intended to motivate local people to take jobs here and entice others from outside the region to move here to work.
On Friday, fiscal court approved adding $25,000 more to the CrowdSouth contract for targeted workforce development efforts.
“That additional investment is earmarked to pay for the new targeted efforts that have come up over the past six months, outside the original plan,” CrowdSouth co-founder Jason Heflin said in an email. “Those are efforts like attracting military veterans, translated outreach to Spanish speakers and targeted efforts to attract construction and skilled trades to the area for the home building industry.”
Heflin presented an update to the magistrates on what’s being called the “Bowling Green Works” campaign that has as its centerpiece the bowlinggreen works.com website.
That website, Heflin told the magistrates, is getting results through its links to employers and its “quick apply” feature that allows job seekers to apply for job openings without linking to the employer’s page.
Heflin said the JobsEQ labor market data report showed Warren County has 4,892 current open positions, but he said: “That number would’ve been a lot higher if not for some of the things we’re doing.”
Through strategies such as billboards, videos, social media and geotargeting, the Bowling Green Works campaign is making headway, Heflin said.
Since the website launched in January, Heflin said, it has had 14,282 visitors and has seen 2,981 job applicants visit one of the sites of the 93 local employers signed up with the Bowling Green Works program.
That “quick apply” feature launched June 1 has resulted in 142 job applications and 52 filled positions in only three weeks, Heflin pointed out.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who has identified workforce development as a top priority during his final months in office, called the website developed by CrowdSouth “an amazing tool to showcase our community.”
The contract with CrowdSouth isn’t the only area where fiscal court is seeing cost increases.
At Friday’s meeting, the magistrates approved the bid of Compass Minerals of $147.77 per ton for road salt. The only bid received for salt, it was 48% higher than last year’s price, according to county Public Works Director Josh Moore.
A bid from Bowling Green Steel for metal drainage pipe and a bid from Valor Oil for gasoline and diesel fuel were also approved.
Moore said the bid for the various sizes of pipe was “almost flat” but that the gasoline and diesel costs had skyrocketed from the previous year.
Diesel fuel, in fact, had roughly doubled in cost.
“Almost all materials have increased by 40 to 70%,” Moore said, “but diesel fuel is the highest.”
As a result, Moore said: “We’re trying to be creative in our workflow and prioritizing our needs. We’re trying to be as efficient as possible.”
Also approved Friday was a $20,100 expenditure for Reynolds Sealing and Striping to resurface and seal the tennis courts at Basil Griffin Park and replace poles and nets.
The magistrates also gave approval to spending $22,934.84 to AAA Systems for upgrades to the current camera system at Griffin Park.
The next Warren Fiscal Court meeting is scheduled for July 8 at 9 a.m.