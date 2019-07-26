Warren County is expected to reap more than $90,000 in utility savings by the end of the year.
John Waddle, senior project manager for Energy Systems Group, spoke to Warren Fiscal Court on Friday about the Energy Upgrade Project, announcing that the firm’s data shows the project has saved $78,000 since December.
“We saved almost $17,000 just in the month of June alone,” he said.
According to Waddle, the project has involved switching 42 county-owned buildings to LED lighting, as well as the revamping of HVAC systems at the Warren County Regional Jail, the Capitol Arts Center, the Warren County Justice Center and the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County’s headquarters.
Waddle said the upgrades give the county more control over its HVAC and lighting, noting that new systems in some buildings allow the county to save on utility costs by dialing the systems back when the buildings aren’t being used.
“Before, the building just operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Waddle said of the justice center. “So now, when the building’s not occupied on weekends, we’re able to set back the thermostat.”
He also noted that the Basil Griffin Park ballfields were improved as part of the energy upgrade project, which fiscal court approved in October at a cost of $5.732 million.
“We did ballfield lightings at the main complex at Griffin, installed a total of 184 fixtures,” he said. “Just dramatic lighting increase, improvement.”
After the meeting, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said he is excited about the savings the county has already seen because of the project.
“The energy savings that were reported today exceed what we anticipated,” he said.
Buchanon did, however, note that he cannot yet guarantee the county will reach the estimated $90,000 in savings Energy Systems Group has promised, though Waddle said the county was well on track to exceeding that initial projected amount.
“We are optimistic, but at the end of a full year, we should have a much clearer understanding of the potential savings so that we can make a better decision on whether or not we should go ahead and make that investment on the rest of our parks properties as well,” Buchanon said.
Buchanon said the county began the project with the intention of bringing down its energy bill.
“Our utility bills, with the number of properties that the county owns, are a major budget item so when you can provide savings that pay for your investment over a short period of time, I think it’s worth making those investments,” he said.
In another matter, representatives of the Two Creeks Garden Club asked fiscal court to make a small contribution to a veterans memorial they plan to erect at the entrance of Phil Moore Park.
Susan Throneberry, a member of the club, read from a prepared statement, saying the 18-member club, a local chapter of the National Garden Club, plans to fund and raise a Blue Star Marker to commemorate veterans at the park.
“We feel the need for a marker in the Alvaton area,” she said.
Throneberry said the club already has permission from Parks Director Chris Kummer to install the memorial and intends to do so Nov. 11 but wants the county to install a small protective barrier to prevent people from backing over the sign.
Buchanon said the county would provide the barrier, though no official action was taken on the matter.
In another matter, Detective Evan Cook with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced that the traffic safety checkpoints the office began July 19 will continue.
“It did have some success,” he said. “At the checkpoint, we had three DUIs.”
Cook said the sheriff’s office will continue conducting checkpoints at various locations throughout the county.
“We’re going to continue to do checkpoints throughout Warren County,” he said. “The next one is going to be in the (Ky.) 185 area. We haven’t specifically identified the location yet, but we’ll be doing those in August and September.”
