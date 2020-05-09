Using some land donated by the developers of a subdivision being built along Elrod Road, Warren Fiscal Court is moving ahead with plans to turn the three-way stop at Smallhouse and Elrod roads into a roundabout.
Magistrates voted Friday in a virtual meeting using Zoom videoconferencing to advertise for construction of the roundabout that was identified as a need last year when the 255-lot Stagner Farms subdivision was considered for rezoning.
Because a traffic study identified a need to improve the Elrod-Smallhouse intersection, developer Michael Vitale of the Stagner Farms limited liability corporation agreed to help install a roundabout.
That help has come in the form of the donation of about a half-acre of land, so now the Warren County Public Works Department is moving ahead with building the roundabout.
"We intend on putting this out to bid next week," Public Works Director Josh Moore said. "Because it's so close to Jody Richards Elementary School, we need to move pretty fast. We'd like to have it completed by early August."
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the roundabout "should drastically improve the safety of that intersection. That area is building up fast. This should improve traffic flow and safety."
Moore said the improvement to the intersection couldn't have happened without the involvement of Vitale and his Stagner Farms LLC partners.
"The construction cost will be paid for by the county," Moore said. "But we would not have been able to do it without the land they're donating."
Moore said the traffic study concluded that a roundabout would be a better solution for the intersection than a traffic signal, which he said "would cause too much delay."
Moore also reported that progress is being made on widening a portion of Beech Bend Road. He said utilities along the road have been moved and that Scotty's Contracting is ready to start on the project.
He expects the widening of an 1,800-foot-long section of Beech Bend Road from Garvin Lane to Beech Bend Park Road to be completed in 30 to 35 days.
The magistrates also approved Friday a number of improvements to the Warren County Regional Jail that will be paid for through Securus capital improvement funds.
Those funds are provided by a contract with Securus Technologies, which provides video and phone services for inmates, and will not come out of the county's general fund.
Other items approved include $3,950 for Allen Mansfield to do custom metal work in the visitation booth at the jail; $4,500.17 for B&P Glass to replace windows in the jail's community room; and $14,640 to Cook's Direct for kitchen tray delivery carts.
Also approved was a contract and memorandum of agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the Warren County Regional Jail to provide services through the Roadside Inmate Work Crew Program. The two-year contract, which begins July 1, calls for a total payment of $310,000 in officer salaries for inmate supervision and $50,000 for inmate labor.
The magistrates approved two purchases related to the need for improved audio and video equipment brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting need for meetings held via videoconference.
One item, for $19,988, is for purchase from Red Ranger Media and installation of video and presentation equipment for the fiscal court meeting room.
The second item, for $25,878, is for purchase from Broadband Business Systems and installation of broadcast and live stream equipment in the county courthouse.
Also approved was an allocation of $50,000 to United Way's 2-1-1 service for the additional COVID-19 response and communication and added responsibility of pre-registration for COVID-19 testing.
Magistrates approved two payments – one for $1,750 for fire sprinkler inspections and fire pump testing at the Warren County Justice Center and one for $2,548.50 to inspect, rework and repair 60 fire extinguishers – to Booth Fire and Safety. First District Magistrate Doug Gorman, owner of Booth Fire and Safety, abstained from voting on the two items.
