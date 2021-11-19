On a day when he introduced a new sponsor for the indoor tennis and multisport center at Buchanon Park, Warren County Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Kummer also introduced more than $39,000 worth of additions and modifications that he says will enhance the facility.
Scottsville-based Halton Group Americas, a manufacturer of commercial kitchen ventilation systems, was recognized Friday for its $25,000 sponsorship of the center's indoor playground.
"I've lived in Bowling Green for 20 years, and I'm very pleased with how the county has developed this great tennis facility," said Halton Director of Research and Development Dr. Andrey Livchak, who was on hand for Friday's Warren Fiscal Court meeting. "We're pleased to be able to sponsor the indoor playground."
Halton's sponsorship, Kummer said, will help pay for the Reactions by Playtime interactive displays that were approved Friday at a cost of $31,378.
The technology will be installed in the indoor playground area, giving it what Kummer called a "fun feature" that will allow youngsters to play games and making the playground more attractive as a site for birthday parties.
"These digital interactive boards are very popular throughout the country," Kummer said. "With this sponsorship and additional sponsors we're working on, I believe we can cover the cost."
Kummer said the playground has already become a popular feature at the new tennis center that opened earlier this month and is being used for parties that he says are "revenue generators."
The magistrates on Friday also approved spending $7,774 to Miracle Recreation for safety padding for the indoor playground.
Kummer said such spending is needed for a facility that is getting a lot of use.
"We've had 386 reservations for tennis courts, racquetball courts, the playground and meeting rooms since Nov. 1," he said. "We've had an amazing response."
Investments in the 88,000-square-foot indoor tennis facility, built at a cost of $8.2 million, weren't the only parks-related expenditures approved Friday.
Also approved was an $84,452 expenditure to Miracle Recreation for installation of new dugouts at seven baseball fields at Basil Griffin Park.
"The dugouts have become deteriorated to the point that they are a hazard," Kummer said, explaining that the current dugouts were built in the 1970s and 1980s and have been repaired a number of times.
The magistrates also agreed to spend $20,200 to purchase a floor-covering system for the gymnasiums at Buchanon and Ephram White parks.
Kummer said the coverings are needed to protect the gym floors and will be used for some upcoming cheerleading competitions.
Another large expenditure approved Friday calls for spending $49,436.57 to Boyd CAT of Bowling Green for transmission and brake repair on a 2004 model road grader.
County Public Works Director Josh Moore said the repairs will allow the county to avoid having to purchase a new road grader, which he said could cost nearly $250,000.
The magistrates also approved spending $6,393.30 to Jones Auto Sales for repairs to a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck that was damaged in an accident. The truck is used for voting machine transport and dead animal removal.
Fiscal Court on Friday approved a Warren County Tax Increment Financing allocation of $66,272 for the period that ended Dec. 31, 2020.
TIF District payments resulting from increased tax revenue will go to the following:
- The Medical Center of Bowling Green, $2,360
- Western Kentucky University, $4,948
- WKU Foundation, $5,362
- Brookside Kentucky LLC, $26,295
- Zia Neurology, $2,233
- Western Kentucky Heart & Lung, $14,372
- Downtown Economic Development Authority, $1,390
- Block 6 Industrial Revenue Bond payment, $9,312
County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the next fiscal court meeting, scheduled for Dec. 3, has been changed to Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.