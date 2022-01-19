Fiscal Court OK's Twin Bridges housing plan

Strength in numbers was trumped by the strength of Warren County’s comprehensive plan Wednesday.
At a called meeting of Warren Fiscal Court, nearly three dozen residents from the Twin Bridges Road neighborhood turned out in opposition to a plan to develop a 56-lot subdivision in their midst. They even broke into spontaneous applause after attorney Matt Baker pleaded the case to the magistrates.
But, in the end, attorney David Broderick convinced a majority of the magistrates that client Narendrakumar Patel’s development is in line with how the Scottsville Road corridor was meant to develop.
Wednesday’s “on the record” hearing of Patel’s plan to rezone 21.4 acres from agriculture to single-family residential ended with the magistrates voting 5-1 to approve a rezoning that in October passed the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County 4-3.
Only Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings, who represents the Alvaton area, voted against the rezoning on second and final reading.
Broderick said the decision was in line with a county comprehensive plan that earmarked the Twin Bridges Road area for low-density residential development.
“The planning commission said this is in compliance with the comprehensive plan,” Broderick said. “They foresaw that there would be growth in that area.
“All you have to do is look at the area close to the Split Tree Barbecue restaurant. A number of subdivisions have been developed.”
In his testimony to the magistrates on behalf of client Jo Jean Scott, Baker argued that the development doesn’t measure up to the standards put in place by a Scottsville Road corridor study that is part of the comprehensive plan.
Baker said the development’s density of 2.6 dwelling units per acre is not in line with the rural nature of the Twin Bridges Road and Collett Bridge Road areas affected by the development.
“You can’t even argue with a straight face that it’s compatible,” Baker said. “It’s incompatible with the density and character of the neighborhood.”
Baker also said the Scottsville Road corridor study recommended that houses built in the area be oriented to appear to face Scottsville Road. Patel’s development on property owned by Bobby and Jean Farley at 8039 Twin Bridges Road would not do that.
When questioned by Cummings about that requirement, planning commission Executive Director Ben Peterson said houses could face Scottsville Road or be buffered by landscaping, which this development will be.
In his testimony, Broderick brought up the inevitability of growth along Scottsville Road as another argument in favor of his client. He pointed out that a 157-lot subdivision along Scottsville Road was approved in October by the planning commission without opposition.
“Scottsville Road has changed dramatically,” Broderick said. “It’s a very nice thoroughfare. Its creation has led to growth.
“This body (fiscal court) ran sewer to that area. People want to build where they don’t have to put in septic tanks.”
The development’s inevitability doesn’t make its approval any more palatable to Twin Bridges Road residents like Scott, who spoke against Patel’s plan at the planning commission and was at Wednesday’s fiscal court meeting.
“We’ll have to do what we can to make the neighborhood better,” Scott said.
Scott and Baker said the battle to stop the development may not be over. They have the option of appealing to Warren Circuit Court, and Baker said such an appeal “is very much on the table.”
“We’re going to have to talk about that,” he said.
Baker and Broderick had fiscal court’s second reading of the rezoning postponed so they could try to reach a compromise on the development, but those talks fell through and led to Wednesday’s hearing.
Broderick said his client was willing to reduce the development to 48 houses. He said the “only figure” he got in response was an 18-lot development, although Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken said Scott and members of her family were willing to compromise further.
Broderick did say the final development could be “50 to 56” houses, depending on engineering studies.
He described the plan for houses of at least 1,800 square feet with two-car garages as a “nice development” that his client hoped to start working on in the spring.
As for an appeal to circuit court, Broderick said: “They have a right to appeal, but I’m very comfortable with the record. Two separate bodies have ruled against them now.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.