Seven illegal Warren County open garbage dumps will soon be cleaned up, with help from the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection.
Warren Fiscal Court voted 6-0 Friday in a meeting held via teleconference to accept bids from two vendors to clean up the dumps that have been identified by local residents.
Warren County Environmental Planning and Assistance Coordinator Stan Reagan said the total cost of cleaning up the sites will be $101,376.80, with the state picking up 75 percent of that total.
"These dumps are on property of non-responsible property owners," Reagan said. "They're not chemical dumps. It's just old debris and things, but it can affect the water quality."
The seven sites will be cleaned up by two different vendors.
B&J Transfer of Laurel County won the bid to clean up, at a total cost of $45,278.40, three sites: Brannen Tobacco Warehouse, the J.L. Young property near Scoggins Road and the Linda Matthews property in the Richardsville area.
Bowling Green's My Projects LLC won the bid to clean up the remaining four sites: Friendship Church Road, Shive Lane Mobile Home Park, Lower Stone Avenue and Scoggins Road. The total cost is $56,098.40.
Reagan explained that the money coming from the state is from the Illegal Dump Grant Program that is funded by a $1.75-per-ton fee assessed at landfills.
"It's used to remediate old landfills," Reagan said. "The state distributes money through grants for illegal dump cleanups or recycling projects."
Reagan expects the dumps to be cleaned up by the end of February.
In other action at Friday's meeting, the magistrates voted to use some funds from a previous bond issue to upgrade the lighting at 12 ball fields at two county parks.
The total cost for Energy Systems Group to install LED lighting at eight Buchanon Park fields and four Ephram White Park fields is $1,274,301.
Warren County Treasurer Greg Burrell said the lighting will be paid for out of the recent bond issue that includes the $8.2 million tennis facility at Buchanon Park, fire trucks, ball field lighting and some bond refinancing.
Burrell estimates the county will save about $50,000 annually on its energy bill after installation of the lights.
"The debt service left will be about $10,000 annually after the energy savings, so the project nearly pays for itself and is a huge upgrade to our parks system," Burrell said in an email. "The interest rates are much lower now than they were in 2018 when we did the Energy Systems Group project."
Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer said a similar lighting upgrade has already been done on some fields at Basil Griffin Park. He believes the upgrades will have benefits beyond the cheap interest rates.
"It's better, crisper lighting, and it's more energy-efficient," Kummer said. "It's a really attractive feature for groups holding tournaments."
Also at Friday's meeting, the magistrates approved spending $10,140 for Hidden Valley Nursery to plant 60 sugar maple trees along the portion of Beech Bend Road where trees were removed for a recent widening project.
They also approved spending $732,717 to Toadvine Enterprises for equipment to be used at the tennis and multi-sport building under construction at Buchanon Park.
In another item related to the new tennis facility, the magistrates agreed to spend $49,518 to Miracle Recreation for indoor playground equipment.
