The Warren County Division for Environmental Planning and Assistance is again seeking funding for litter abatement through the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, but the coordinator of the county's program says changes could be coming in how it is administered.
Warren County Fiscal Court approved Friday the division's plan to apply for both the 2020 Kentucky Litter Abatement grant and the 2020 Kentucky Pride Fund Illegal Dump grant.
Stan Reagan, DEPA coordinator, said the litter abatement grant is used to fund the county's program in which Warren County Regional Jail inmates pick up litter along city and county roads. The funding is based on the county population and road miles, and Reagan estimates that Warren County could receive nearly $120,000 next year.
Reagan said he will evaluate how best to spend the money next year.
"It covers the cost of litter pickup and disposal," he said. "We try to do it every year, but we're going to look and see how effective it has been. We'll analyze the data."
Although he said no decision will be made until after the first of the year, Reagan said he would like to use some of the funding to educate the public about litter abatement.
Reagan isn't sure how much money will be coming for the Illegal Dump grant, which comes with a 25 percent local match.
"Landfills pay a fee of $1.74 per ton and that is allocated to the Kentucky Pride fund," he said. "As the fund builds up, money is allocated to counties for illegal dump cleanup."
Reagan also explained that the county's Household Hazardous Waste Day scheduled for Oct. 26 was moved from its usual location at Greenwood High School to the Warren County Salt Barn on Lauren Avery Drive due to a conflict.
"Greenwood has a regional band competition," Reagan said. "It's easier and more economically wise for them to dislocate us. We don’t mind. We’ve had it at the salt barn before. It’s a good location in the northern part of the county, which puts us closer to people who might not be as likely to come to Greenwood. It has a very long road dedicated exclusively to the site. That enables us to line up vehicles coming into the facility without obstructing traffic."
The Oct. 26 Hazardous Waste Day, which allows county residents to drop off aerosol cans, car batteries, paint, insecticides and other items, will last from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. More information about the event can be found at the warrencountyky.gov/household-hazardous-waste-day website.
Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore said it is likely that the spring Hazardous Waste Day will be at Greenwood.
In other action Friday, the magistrates approved spending $22,095.92 to purchase two mowers from Wright Equipment for use by the county parks and recreation department.
The magistrates also approved two local tax refunds totaling $4,399.04 that were the result of a state audit. Inked Brands is receiving $1,969.11 and Studio Calico is receiving $2,429.93. Warren County Treasurer Greg Burrell said the exonerated refunds were the result of inventory being categorized incorrectly.
Also approved was a payment of $1,123.52 to Ashley Dodge for items stolen from her while she was incarcerated in the Warren County Regional Jail. Jailer Stephen Harmon said the jail will seek restitution from Jeffery Yates, who is alleged to have stolen the items and has been charged with a felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.