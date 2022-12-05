As Warren County Road Department workers are preparing to move into new quarters on Sugar Maple Square property along Ky. 185, they can also prepare to spend less time mowing and more time repairing county roads.
Warren Fiscal Court last Friday approved the request of Public Works Director Josh Moore to outsource right-of-way mowing along county roads to Bowling Green contractor DDFW1 LLC, headed by Doug Frint.
Frint’s company, the only bidder for the mowing contract, was awarded a three-year contract at $426,721.14 per year, but Moore said the contract must be re-evaluated every year.
Although it’s a sizable contract, Moore believes it will save money for the county.
In fact, he submitted a cost analysis to the fiscal court’s magistrates showing the total cost in equipment, personnel and fuel of doing the mowing in-house to be $568,100.16.
“I believe we can save $140,000 to $150,000 per year by contracting the work out,” Moore said. “I see it as very beneficial.”
Moore also believes that contracting out the mowing will allow the road department’s 22-person staff to concentrate almost exclusively on maintaining a county road network that is growing and taking more wear and tear as the county population grows.
In a memorandum to the magistrates, Moore pointed out that nine road department employees had been devoted to mowing for approximately eight months of each year.
“With the demand for increased maintenance and improvement of our existing road network, I feel that those employees would be best suited repairing damage, improving shoulders and ditches and replacing culverts,” Moore said in his memo.
DDFW1, the only bidder on the mowing contract, has extensive experience mowing along roadways. The company has for six years been mowing along Kentucky interstate highways under a contract with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
“We mow along about 3,300 miles of roads across the state,” Frint said. “We’ve never done any county roads, but being based in Bowling Green I believe we can do this efficiently.”
County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon agrees, saying: “That (mowing) is all they do. I believe this is going to work out and be beneficial for the county.”
Moore said the road department will still have mowing equipment on hand at its new headquarters that it expects to occupy by the end of the year, and he says the crew will continue to do some mowing as needed.
“We just need to focus more on infrastructure now,” Moore said. “Times are changing. I don’t think the citizens will see any difference.”
The magistrates approved another motion Friday that could lead to more outsourcing.
They granted authority to advertise for mowing, trimming, spraying, tree pruning, weed control and trash pickup along the Interstate 65 corridors that are part of Operation PRIDE’s “BeautifI-65” initiative.
That work has so far been done by a county Parks and Recreation Department crew that is funded through annual contributions of $150,000 each from fiscal court, the city of Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The new responsibility has meant additional staff and equipment for the parks department, but now Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer said he wants to take a look at having the work done by a vendor.
“Operation PRIDE wanted us to research options in regards to outsourcing,” Kummer said. “I think it’s a good thing to look into.”
Buchanon isn’t sure if a change will be made in how the I-65 interchanges are being maintained.
“We’re not making a decision yet,” he said. “We’re just asking for bids.”
Friday’s meeting included approval of a couple more spending items related to the road department.
Moore got approval for spending $12,251.98 to Barren County Business Supply for new furniture needed to equip the new road department headquarters being built under a $2,452,682 contract with Scott, Murphy & Daniel Construction.
Also approved was a $17,642.68 expenditure for Diamond Equipment for repairs to a road department backhoe.
Magistrates approved the negotiated price of $264,410 for Scott & Murphy to complete a project to prevent erosion and improve the kayak and canoe launch area at Phil Moore Park.
The original bid on the project was $285,700. It is being paid for out of money collected through the Fee In Lieu of Construction program of the Kentucky Division of Water.