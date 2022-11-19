A meeting to nominate local candidates to fill the Second District seat on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission will be Nov. 28 at the Warren County Extension Office at 5162 Russellville Road.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The commission is a nine-member board made up of volunteers who serve four-year terms. Commission members each represent a geographic district comprised of several counties.
The counties in the Second District include Allen, Butler, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Logan, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Union, Warren and Webster counties.
"It's important to note that this commission system has been in place since 1944," said Kevin Kelly, public information officer for Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. "And the commission by law shall at all times keep a watchful eye on the department."
A statement in a news release said the commission guides development of the state's regulations on hunting, fishing, boating and conservation.
Kelly said the current representative's term is up at the end of the year, and 30 days before it expires, the department is required to hold a meeting to gather nominations for candidates to fill the next term.
Up to five nominees will be submitted to the governor and if more than five are nominated, it will go to a vote.
The top five nominees will then be passed on to the governor, who will then appoint a commission member from the list of nominees and that person will then need to be confirmed by the state Senate.
Kelly said that although anyone can attend the meeting, there are certain guidelines in place for those who nominate candidates and for those who are nominated.
Residents of the district who, for the past two consecutive years, have either purchased a Kentucky hunting or fishing license or hunted or fished in Kentucky but were not required to purchase a license may participate in the nominating meeting and vote on nominees if more than five eligible nominees are nominated.
Nominees must be residents of the district; must not be a convicted felon; must have held hunting and fishing licenses or hunted and fished in Kentucky while license-exempt under KRS 150.170 for the past five consecutive years; and must be well-informed about wildlife conservation and restoration.
"When you volunteer to serve on this board as a hunter or angler, you are taking a leadership position in your district representing hunters and anglers, whether in your community or counties that make up the district," Kelly said. "It's a substantial commitment."
Kelly said nomination meetings for other districts will also be held across the state, including Nov. 28 in Morehead for the Eighth District, Nov. 29 in Cave City for the Fourth District and Nov. 29 in Louisville for the Third District.