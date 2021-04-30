The Warren County Water District, along with the Butler and Simpson County water districts, is hosting an event called Fishing for a Cause to support the Feed the Need Campaign.
Feed the Need is a campaign run by United Way of Southern Kentucky, seeking to distribute and fund food pantries and hunger organizations across southern Kentucky. Thirty percent of the proceeds from Fishing for a Cause will be donated to Feed the Need.
Prizes will be given out for the first, second and third biggest fish caught at the event.
Early registration begins the week of the tournament, and standard registration begins at 4:30 a.m. May 8. Entry fee is $50.
Fishing for a Cause is scheduled May 8 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Oliver Boat Ramp.
