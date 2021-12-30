Fit to a tee: T-shirt sales benefit tornado relief fund

Greg Waltrip won’t soon forget the morning of Dec. 11, when he feared that the Dezign Tees business he co-owns might have been among the businesses along U.S. 31-W By-Pass blown to bits by the tornadoes that ravaged Bowling Green.
The apprehension turned to relief, and now that emotion is being channeled to helping provide relief for those hardest hit by the historic storm.
“We were very fortunate,” Waltrip said of his custom T-shirt business located behind the Room in the Inn headquarters on the bypass. “We dodged a bullet.”
But many others didn’t, and now Dezign Tees is gearing up to help those affected by the monster storm.
The company has started making “We Are BG Strong” T-shirts that are being sold through the wearebgstrong website as a fundraiser for tornado relief.
“We’re trying to help people who may not have gotten FEMA money or are underinsured,” Waltrip said. “We’re donating our profit from the sales, and we’re absorbing the shipping cost.”
Working with Jason Heflin of the CrowdSouth marketing company that designed the BG Strong website, Dezign Tees will funnel money to the United Way of Southern Kentucky Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund.
“The CrowdSouth team created the BG Strong website through a joint city and county collaboration in an effort to develop a singular point of information for those seeking relief and those looking for opportunities to volunteer or donate,” Heflin said.
Dezign Tees joins another Bowling Green company, Blue Cotton, in producing T-shirts to benefit the United Way fund.
Blue Cotton is producing “Bowling Green Love” T-shirts, with proceeds going to local relief efforts and “Kentucky Forever” T-shirts that will benefit other Kentucky communities hit by the storms. Those shirts can be purchased on the bluecotton.com website.
“These funds will go directly for the relief and benefit of the people affected,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said in a text message. “We are proud to have such strong support from these and so many other local and regional businesses.”
Response to the United Way fund has been strong, according to UWSK Marketing and Communications Director Elizabeth Newbould.
Established with a $50,000 contribution from United Way and another $50,000 raised from private donations, the fund has attracted donors from all 50 states and from such far-flung locales as New Zealand, Newbould said.
“I’m amazed at the giving heart of people,” Newbould said. “But there’s a long road ahead. A lot of people are still in hotels or temporary housing. We want to make sure they have the things they need.
“Although the fund has been growing, it is a drop in the bucket compared to the need that is out there.”
Those wanting to give directly to the UWSK fund may donate online at the uwsk.org website.
