Five people were arrested Sunday in Edmonson County after deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Cedar Grove Church Road.
Deputies responded about 10 p.m., made contact with Timothy Harp, 59, at the residence and found a bag containing suspected marijuana residue in plain view, according to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office.
Harp retrieved another bag containing suspected marijuana from the residence, and deputies found items of drug paraphernalia, multiple shotguns and a small container with suspected methamphetamine in it, according to the sheriff's office.
Harp was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also arrested at the residence were Charles T. Decker, 58, who was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Jennifer Spainhoward, 41, who was served with a bench warrant for failure to appear in Jefferson County on a fraudulent use of a credit card charge.
Deputies also came into contact with a truck carrying three people, two of whom had outstanding warrants.
Stephanie Decker, 33, and Shawn L. Hayes, 31, both of Bee Spring, were served with multiple bench warrants out of Edmonson County.
