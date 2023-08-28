Five people were injured early Sunday in a crash involving a utility-terrain vehicle, including the driver, who was arrested on suspicion of being impaired.
According to an arrest citation, the Warren County Sheriff's Office was called around 1:07 a.m. Sunday to a Bristow Road residence regarding a crash with injuries.
Deputies learned that a 2022 Polaris Razor had overturned in a field.
A passenger at the scene identified Roger Choate, 26, of Bowling Green, as the driver, telling deputies that Choate flipped the vehicle after driving recklessly, court records show.
That passenger was flown to an area hospital for treatment, and two other passengers at the scene were taken by ambulance to The Medical Center.
Choate and his wife were also reported to be injured, but deputies could not find them at their residence, leading dispatch to contact local hospitals in an attempt to locate them.
Choate was found at The Medical Center and interviewed by the sheriff's office, during which he admitted to driving the UTV and consuming two or three alcoholic beverages shortly beforehand, according to an arrest citation.
When questioned by deputies, Choate denied operating the vehicle recklessly.
"Choate stated that the UTV overturned due to excess weight from passengers while on a hill," his arrest citation said.
Deputies observed Choate to have glassy, bloodshot eyes, and a breath test resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.12, above the legal limit for drivers, according to records.
A crash victim interviewed at the hospital told deputies that she recalled Choate driving slowly before suddenly accelerating, and deputies collected video footage of the incident from the victim.
According to Choate's arrest citation, the video footage shows Choate driving the UTV.
"It also showed that just prior to the collision, Choate did press down on the accelerator hard, which caused the engine to rev extremely loud," the arrest citation said. "Due to how quickly the collision occurred and the video stopping, it appeared, just prior to the stopping of the video that Choate was attempting to do an aggressive maneuver while operating the UTV."
The citation said that screams are heard on the video just before the footage stopped.
After being cleared for release from the hospital, Choate was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on four counts of first-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid (serious physical injury).