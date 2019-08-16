Five people were arrested Thursday after police found methamphetamine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia in a house, according to the Glasgow Police Department.
Officers were at a residence on Newman Street attempting to serve a warrant on someone when the illegal items were discovered there, police said.
Joshua Stock, Jennifer Huff, John Jewell, Francisco Pascual and Takeisha Pascual were each charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Stock was also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Pascual was charged additionally with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A juvenile was also located inside the residence, according to GPD.
