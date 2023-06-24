Repairs are on the way for one of downtown Bowling Green’s historical artifacts.
Warren County Fiscal Court on Thursday approved a little over $16,000 to overhaul the Seth Thomas clock that sits right outside its front doors on East 10th Avenue.
The clock had stood tall on State Street since 1913, but that changed when the Rotary Club of Bowling Green wanted to install a new clock to commemorate its 100th anniversary.
The Seth Thomas clock landed in its current spot in 2020 after Tom Blair, owner of the 922 State St. building where the clock had been since 1946, asked former Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon if he wanted it.
“This is where it should have been in the first place,” Buchanon said when the clock was officially re-homed. “Historically and architecturally, it fits. This is too important of a landmark to Bowling Green and Warren County to let it go.”
James Marcrum, superintendent of the Warren County Justice Center, said because the clock is such an “unusual piece,” clock company Verdin was the only vendor that could provide the right parts for the finicky timepiece.
“This quote is to completely take everything out of the middle of it, put all the electronic works in it and put new hands back on the outside,” he said. “Nobody wants to touch it. Unfortunately that’s the nature of the beast.”
Marcrum said the gears inside have worn out, but he couldn’t find a machinist to make new ones.
“I got with Verdin, the people that made it, and they are saying it’s so antiquated the only way to really do it is to redo the inside,” he said.
Marcrum said the clock quit running altogether, and when it was resuscitated it was unable to keep even time. It couldn’t be sped up to match pace, either.
“We reached a milestone: you either replace it, or redo the whole clock,” Marcrum said. “A new clock’s roughly $40,000 so spending $16,000 is a lot, but it’s about the only way we could go.”
According to a county memo, the clock will be getting new dial gears, new drive rods, new hands and an LED array.
In other county news, Warren will maintain a familiar face as treasurer. Greg Burrell was reappointed to his third four-year term Thursday.
“We have a lot of needs. The bigger we get, the more needs the citizens of Warren County present to us,” Burrell said.
Burrell first began his tenure as treasurer in 2014, working under Buchanon. He said Buchanon and Doug Gorman, the current judge-executive, share a lot in common.
“For the most part, they’re very similar in the way that they manage and conduct business,” he said. “Similar ideas and their projections for Warren County are very similar.”
His third term will see him eclipse a decade of service for the county. He’s stayed on because he enjoys the work.
“I want to make sure that we’re financially stable to grow in the future,” he said.
According to a county memo, the treasurer is employed at-will and can be terminated by the fiscal court with or without cause. Burrell’s term ends in June 2027.
Assistant County Attorney Sarah Bessinger also gave an update on the county’s district reapportionment process.
Mallye Schultz of the Sixth District, Bob Young of the Fourth District and Todd Davis of the First District were appointed by the court in May to draw up new boundaries for the six districts. County Clerk Lynette Yates is a part of the group as a non-voting member.
“They have met twice. They look like they got through about three of the districts,” Bessinger said. “These are not finalized maps by any means, but they’re working well together and it looks like it’s going to come together in the next couple meetings.”
As required by KRS 67.045, a county’s districts have to be compact and contiguous, and the population of each district “shall be as nearly equal as is reasonably possible.” The remapping process, typically done following a decennial census, was pushed back as COVID-19 brought delays to census work.
Warren County has grown disproportionately since 2010, with the Sixth District jumping from the third-largest to largest district since the last census. The challenge for the task force members will be to draw each district to hold between 22,000 and 23,000 residents.
The court also approved a memorandum of understanding between Warren County Parks & Recreation and the Barren River Area Development District, a partnership that will expand senior services to provide balance, drumming and Tai Chi classes in the fall.
Also Thursday, the court updated the county’s code to align with House Bill 522, which raised the amount at which local governments must advertise for bids on contracts from $30,000 to $40,000. The city made the same edit earlier this week.
The court will return for its next meeting July 13 in the city commission chambers.