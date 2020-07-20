The Bowling Green City Commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a second and final reading of an ordinance that would limit the power of the mayor to order U.S. flags be taken down.
The commission, including Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, approved the ordinance unanimously on a first reading July 7.
The ordinance stemmed from Wilkerson’s decision to take down U.S. flags from city properties June 19 as a precaution against what he described at the time as “outside groups” reportedly coming to the city and potentially taking down the flags. Wilkerson declined to offer more details at the time and during the July 7 meeting on the alleged threat to the flags. The flags were put back up the next day on city properties, but not before several private citizens took the initiative to raise their own flags on city property.
Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash introduced the ordinance. It would prohibit the mayor from lowering the U.S. flag without the approval of the entire city commission or unless the mayor is otherwise following an order of the governor of Kentucky or the president of the United States.
Nash said during the July 7 meeting that the issue led to an outpouring of people reaching out to him, and his goal with the ordinance was twofold: make sure the lowering of flags doesn’t happen again under the same circumstances and to “find out exactly what happened.”
Wilkerson declined to offer answers during the meeting, saying he wanted to make sure the answers he provides to commissioners don’t violate any “provisions” and to ensure he fully answers all commission questions.
Tuesday’s 2 p.m. meeting is scheduled to be held via teleconference.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdaily news.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.