Flavor fans in Bowling Green are invited to attend a free watch party of PBS’ “The Great American Recipe” season one premiere Friday, June 24, at the Capitol Arts Center.
Attendees will have the chance to meet contestant Brian Leigh and sample his award-winning dishes.
Leigh, owner of B.T. Leigh’s Sauces and Rubs, is known for bold flavors. His creations feature lighthearted names, like his “Jalapeño Business” sauce or “Somethin’ to Taco Bout” seasoning.
Leigh has always loved to cook, starting from a very young age, but his foray into the world of barbecue only happened about 15 years ago. The barbecue arena has given him the chance to pursue boundary-pushing flavor combinations.
“I consider myself a flavor guy, I like introducing people to new experiences,” Leigh said. “I like to take something familiar, something new, mix it together and present it to someone.”
He is always looking for “lightbulb moments” when creating bold concoctions.
“You can see the lightbulb go off,” Leigh said. “That reminds me of something but I can’t quite put my finger on it!’ But it’s a whole new culinary experience.”
Leigh also likes finding similarities in different regions of food. The northern deserts of Africa and the humid Carolinas may seem like they have nothing in common, but Leigh said his “Magical Mop” sauce proves this notion wrong.
Magical Mop combines a traditional Carolina vinegar with Harissa paste, a chili dish originating from Tunisia.
“We just released it and it’s one of our best sellers,” Leigh said.
He is known for using heat as one of his key ingredients, but never too much to turn away eaters.
“I don’t ever want to blow anybody out of the water,” Leigh said. “Flavor always comes first. Flavor is the star of the show.”
Leigh said coming up with a new sauce is a delicate balancing act between flavors.
“A sauce needs to be able to stand on its own, but also not eradicate the food it’s going on,” Leigh said. “If you want to eat sauce, eat sauce. It has to be a complimentary existence. There has to be a balance between various flavor profiles like acidic, tangy, sour or sweet.”
He said picking his favorite rubs and sauces is like choosing between your own children, but he did admit he has a soft spot for one combination in particular.
“My favorite combo is Somethin’ to Cry About and the Clevelander on various kinds of proteins, it’s spicy, it’s sweet, it’s mustardy,” Leigh said. “For the best bacon you’ve ever had, dust it with some Somethin’ to Cry About and glaze it with some Clevelander.”
He hopes people will refrain from restricting themselves to one strain of barbecue, as there’s “so many permutations out there.”
“There’s so many great ways of cooking everything. Some people might like Carolina barbecue, some might like central Texas. Experience them all,” Leigh said. “There’s three things you don’t talk about – politics, religion, barbecue. Three things that’ll really get people into fights.
“You ask someone in the southwest, they’ll say ‘if it’s not tri-tip, it’s not steak’. But it’s so varied. Some of the best barbecue I’ve ever had has nothing to do with beef – it was goat.”
“The Great American Recipe” production company reached out to Leigh in 2019, but it was April 2021 before he heard back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then came “a slew of interviews, cooking demonstrations, all that stuff,” Leigh said.
He said he has a busy week ahead of him as he cooks for the watch party, which will feature music, games, raffles and snacks. Limited food vouchers will be available for purchase so guests can take a bite of some of Leigh’s dishes.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Food will be served at 7. The premiere airs at 8, and a Q&A with Leigh will follow.