It took a microbe and fears of serious illness to stop activity at one of Bowling Green’s healthiest retail hubs.
On any given weekend for the past 25 years, the Flea Land indoor flea market on Three Springs Road has been a hotbed of activity as vendors hawked everything from T-shirts to musical instruments. For at least the next four weekends, though, the retail booths and food vendors will be silenced by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting state of emergency declared by local, state and federal officials.
Flea Land owner Grant Lewis announced this week that the flea market that has grown to be a magnet for Saturday and Sunday retailing will follow recommendations of federal and state officials and close until April 18.
“It’s a tough deal,” Lewis said. “I think in our entire history we’ve only closed a couple of times for severe weather. We’re just following the guidelines saying that there should be no large gatherings of people.”
Gatherings are indeed large at Flea Land, which Lewis said has about 80 vendors and as many as 8,000 shoppers strolling its aisles on weekends.
“Flea Land is full of small businesses,” Lewis said. “That’s who it’s going to affect the most.”
One of those small business owners knows she will lose out on some sales but is happy with the closure.
“As tough as this decision was, I do agree with it,” said Jerri Edwards, owner of the Airbrush Lady booth at Flea Land. “I’d rather think we went a little far in being protective instead of looking back and wishing we’d done more.”
Edwards said the Flea Land booth is her livelihood, but she believes a temporary shutdown of her only source of income is a small price to pay for helping slow the spread of the disease.
“The more I’ve listened to medical people, the more I’ve come to believe that the best thing we can do is stay home and go out only if we have to,” she said. “A lot of the vendors at Flea Land are older people, and they’re the most vulnerable.”
Another vendor, Tracy Moser of the Outer Loop business that provides ear piercings and sells jewelry, sees the shutdown as a welcome break from working every weekend after also working weekdays.
“This is a terrible reason to have to close, but I have to look at it as a blessing in disguise,” said Moser, who works at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society during the week. “When you have to work every single weekend, it’s nice to get a break.”
Because the Outer Loop is a source of extra income, Moser believes she can absorb any losses from the shutdown.
“We save for situations like this,” she said. “I think we’ll be OK, but a lot of people are going to suffer.”
Lewis said the traffic was down at Flea Land last weekend, hastening the decision to close. Now he’s hoping the shutdown will give him an opportunity to enhance the flea market.
“We’re going to do some improvements,” he said.”We’ll sanitize all the common areas. We’ll get through this together. I’m hoping that by shutting down our vendors will come back stronger.”
