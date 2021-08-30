After Hurricane Ida struck the U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday, the storm’s remnants will be felt here in southcentral Kentucky.
Heavy rainfall will hit the region early Tuesday and will continue for hours before finally ending early Wednesday.
Western Kentucky University professor of meteorology Joshua Durkee said the rainfall will create the potential for heavy flooding and dangerous driving conditions in the area.
“Anytime a tropical system makes its way to this part of the country, we need to keep an eye on heavy winds as well,” Durkee said. “Right now, the primary focus is on heavy rainfall. The peak will be Tuesday afternoon for rain. We have had heavy rainfall in this area for the last few weeks, so the ground is already saturated. The flood chances will increase as we go into Tuesday.”
Durkee said while the Category 4 storm is unique, it’s appropriate to compare Ida with Hurricane Katrina because of how they made landfall in the same area on nearly the same day.
Katrina caused large-scale devastation when it made landfall in 2005 in New Orleans.
The Associated Press reported New Orleans is now largely without power, which has left hundreds of thousands of people without air conditioning and refrigeration in the summer heat.
“No doubt about it – Ida will be remembered,” Durkee said. “How much it’s remembered will be based on what it leaves behind.”
Durkee said the main point of focus in our region will be Tuesday evening.
While Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm, most of its rainfall will likely leave behind heavy water on roads for commuters on their way home from work.
“Anyone traveling (Tuesday) may be hydroplaning a lot,” Durkee said. “Absolutely avoid water-covered roadways. If a road is impassable, turn around and find a new route. Do not attempt to pass through.”
The National Weather Service said a cold front will accompany the storm’s remnants, with the day’s high expected in the mid-70s.
Durkee also advised people pay close attention to anything that has water leak issues such as windows or crawl spaces.
Despite the dangerous conditions Tuesday, Durkee said the weather will be improve dramatically starting on Wednesday and going into the Labor Day weekend.
“The weather will really clear up from that point on,” he said. “The end of this week looks pretty great so far. We have been really humid here in the dog days of summer, but we will have really pleasant conditions (after Tuesday). It will start off mild and pleasant, and it will warm up by the end of the holiday.”
However, he said this is merely the peak of hurricane season and this might not be the end of road for the U.S.
“There are other storms forming out in the ocean, and there is still plenty of time left in the season,” Durkee said.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.