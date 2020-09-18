Leaders and concerned residents across Bowling Green will take part from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 in a virtual event named FLOURISH BG to examine how to better address poverty in the city.
The event is being facilitated by a cohort called City Shapers that consists of 45 leaders from various sectors in Bowling Green.
Over the past few months, leaders from Bowling Green’s city government, nonprofits, businesses and faith communities have participated in an assessment process that looks at the health and effectiveness of how poverty is being addressed in Bowling Green.
The results of the citywide assessment will be presented at the meeting.
“We are really trying to examine the root causes of material poverty in our community to better see what can be done,” Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green Executive Director Rodney Goodman said. “This isn’t a ‘What can we do for you?’ type of survey, but instead it’s more of a ‘What can we do together?’ way of solving the issue.”
Goodman said the group's next step after assessing the strengths and weaknesses found in the study will be to take inventory of the community’s resources.
The presentation Sept. 29 will be presented by Focus Community Strategies of The Lupton Center, which is a nonprofit organization based in Atlanta. Members of HOTEL Inc., Goodman and city of Bowling Green Neighborhood Services Coordinator Karen Foley found the agency in their initial search.
Focus Community Strategies stood out to City Shapers as an organization that had proven results in community development throughout Atlanta. The organization is founded on four pillars: neighborhood engagement, mixed-income housing, economic development and training and consulting.
“After spending a lot of time researching, we settled on this agency due to their ability to work with the resources already available in a community rather than working with an outside-in approach,” Goodman said.
According to The Lupton Center’s Director Shawn Duncan, Bowling Green is found to be an exceptionally generous community.
“To have over 50 different organizations out of one city participate in this study is a lot to see,” Duncan said. “It’s a great testimony to the kindness of the city.”
Duncan and his team recently began their initial steps of creating the presentation as they started to look over the results of the survey.
One result already found by the organization is that there is plenty of opportunity in Bowling Green to build relationships with communities that do have a higher rate of poverty. This will be one large focus of the meeting.
Another point of emphasis for Focus Community Strategies has been building a sustainable housing strategy. No matter the size of the city, Duncan said, there is almost always challenges found with creating affordable housing.
Registration for members of the general public to join the meeting is required but is free. To register, visit flourishbg.eventbrite.com.
