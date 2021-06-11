A local flower show will return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cardinal Council Flower Show will be open to the public for free from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the L&N Depot at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum at 401 Kentucky St.
Organizing the show will be the Cardinal Council of Garden Clubs of Kentucky, which includes four southcentral Kentucky garden clubs – the Bowling Green Garden Club, the Two Creeks Garden Club, the Warren East Garden Club and the Glasgow Garden Club. After a year away from the flower show festivities, the Cardinal Council will welcome back local gardeners with its “Summertime in SOKY” theme, according to Mary Ann Hext, the general chair of the flower show.
“The purpose of our flower show is to share the love of gardening with the community and invite them to this free event so they can see the many types of plants that grow well in our area,” Hext said in an email.
The show will feature a competition in four divisions: Horticulture, Design, Education and Botanical Arts. Each division highlights a summer experience in southcentral Kentucky through a theme of its own.
For example, the Design Division’s theme is “Summer Afternoon Adventures.” Within the four divisions are groups with specific requirements for floral arrangements. Contestants in the Design Division’s “Dreams from Green River” class, for instance, are required to submerge at least some of their plant material in water.
Hext said the Education Division will present displays from the Friends of Barren River Lake, the Southern Kentucky Chapter of Wild Ones and the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office. Meanwhile, the Botanical Arts Division will be split into two sections.
“The Artistic Crafts section will include ‘Hats in the Summer,’ ‘Bridesmaids Bouquets for a Wedding’ and ‘Preserving Summer’s Beauty,’ ” Hext said. “We will also have a photography section for ‘Visions of Kentucky’ (landscapes), ‘Spreading Kentucky’s Natural Beauty’ (pollinators) and ‘Containing Kentucky’s Beauty,’ which are photos of plants in containers.”
Gardeners participating in the flower show can qualify for awards if their arrangement receives a score of 75 or higher from a National Garden Clubs-accredited judge.
The criteria for earning points varies in each division, but each arrangement can receive up to 100 points.
Hext said Cardinal Council members are excited to have an in-person show this year.
“We hope we have many visitors from the southcentral Kentucky area come and enjoy the beautiful exhibits,” Hext said.